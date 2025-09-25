77W Reports Surge in Thai User Base as Online Gaming Market Expands

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online gaming platform 77W today announced a significant increase in user growth and game engagement across Thailand, reinforcing its position as one of the country's fastest-growing online casino platforms. The surge follows a sharp uptick in daily active users, a 40% quarter-over-quarter rise in transaction volume, and expanded offerings tailored to Thai players.

“This quarter marks our strongest performance to date,” said by the CEO of 77W. “We’ve seen record numbers in both user acquisition and retention, driven by a clear demand for secure, reliable, and locally relevant gaming experiences. Thai players are telling us exactly what they want — and we’re listening.”

Key Developments Behind the Growth

In Q3 2025, 77W added 30+ new games, including locally themed titles and expanded live dealer options. User Engagement: Daily active users grew by over 35% compared to the previous quarter.

Daily active users grew by over 35% compared to the previous quarter. Security Investment: The platform strengthened its transaction systems with advanced encryption and regional banking integrations, supporting faster and safer withdrawals.



The platform’s growth comes amid a broader shift in Thailand’s digital entertainment landscape, where mobile-first platforms and culturally relevant content are reshaping how users engage with online gaming.

Responsible Growth with a Community Focus

Alongside its commercial success, 77W reaffirmed its commitment to responsible gaming, rolling out new player tools in August that allow users to set spending limits and monitor usage.

77W is also investing in localized community building, with VIP programs, regional promotions, and social engagement aimed at fostering loyalty and creating a safer, more inclusive environment for Thai players.

Looking Ahead

The company plans to roll out AI-powered personalization features and partner with international game developers to continue evolving the user experience. With an eye on regional expansion, 77W is also exploring opportunities in neighboring Southeast Asian markets.

About 77W

Founded and operated in Thailand, 77W is an online casino platform offering a wide range of games, secure payments, and a player-first experience. The company is setting a new benchmark in Thailand’s online gaming industry by combining local insight with international standards of quality, security, and transparency. Visit https://77w10.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Ms Catherine

77W

77bethai@gmail.com