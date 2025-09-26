Annature helps accounting firms and company directors manage corporate compliance fees with new product launch

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annature, Australia’s leading provider of digital signing and identity verification solutions, has officially launched ASIC Payments, the first release in its expanding Payments product suite. Following a successful two-month beta program processing over $150,000 in real transactions, the product is now available to all firms using Annature for corporate compliance workflows.

Designed for accounting firms and corporate service providers, ASIC Payments solves a common bottleneck in the annual statement process. Traditionally, firms distribute ASIC annual review documents to company directors and hope clients pay their fees on time. When they don’t, late fees are triggered—and the accountant is usually the first to receive the complaint.

Annature’s new solution closes that gap by integrating payment collection directly into the digital signing flow. Company directors now sign their solvency resolution and pay ASIC in the same step—without the need for BPAY, trust accounts, or follow-up reminders. Payments are settled directly with ASIC, ensuring a simple and secure transaction for both client and advisor.

“Signing has always been the easy part. The disjointed payment experience is what we’ve fixed,” said Corey Cacic, CEO of Annature. “We prompt clients to pay at the exact moment they sign, creating a seamless experience and reducing the compliance burden on firms.”

During the pilot program, feedback from accounting firms across Australia helped refine the product, ensuring it fits naturally into existing corporate compliance workflows. The launch coincides with growing demand for automation across ASIC-related processes, particularly in firms managing hundreds—or even thousands—of entities.

Annature Payments is built on the same developer-friendly infrastructure as the company’s flagship eSigning and identity verification tools. It is accessible via dashboard or API, making it suitable for both low-volume firms and large-scale integrators.

“This launch marks the beginning of our broader roadmap for payments,” added Cacic. “Our vision is to make client-authorised transactions—whether to ASIC or elsewhere—simple, compliant, and integrated into the tools professionals already use.”

ASIC Payments is available now for all eligible Annature customers. Future phases of the Payments product suite are already in development and will continue to focus on removing friction from key document-and-payment workflows.

ABOUT ANNATURE:

Annature is Australia’s leading eSignature and identity verification provider, trusted by over 4,000 businesses. With a Pay as you go model and deep integration across the business app ecosystem, Annature delivers secure, affordable, and locally supported solutions for professionals across the country. Annature’s suite now also includes payments - enabling businesses to streamline document execution and payment collection in one seamless workflow.

https://www.annature.com.au

Contact: Corey Cacic corey@annature.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec7de888-0100-4522-a1bd-6d4c031628ff