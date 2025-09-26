JCtrans Event: Exploring a New Blueprint for Asia-Pacific Logistics

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Indonesia’s Opportunity: 270 Million People + RCEP Dividends

With a population of 270 million and a rapidly expanding middle class, Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelago, spanning 17,000+ islands and 1,000+ ports. Thirty-three major ports from the backbone of its national shipping network. Jakarta’s Port of Tanjung Priok—at the “Crossroads of Southeast Asia,” north to the Strait of Malacca, south toward Australia, west to the Indian Ocean, and east to the Pacific—is a critical node on East Asia–Oceania–Europe trade lanes. Handling around 6% of global container transshipment annually, it ranks among Southeast Asia’s top three logistics centers. The Jakarta International Container Terminal, the busiest in the port area, exceeded 2.2 million TEUs in 2024 and will continue 24-hour operations in 2025, reinforcing its role as Indonesia’s vital container gateway.

In recent years, Indonesia has accelerated infrastructure upgrades across ports, airports, and digital networks, significantly improving logistics efficiency and regional connectivity. With RCEP fully implemented, the country is seeing a wave of opportunities in trade, investment, and cross-border logistics.

From Jakarta to Bali, from Surabaya to Medan—every hub holds vast potential.

November 18–19, 2025

Indonesia Regional Conference 2025: Seizing Opportunity Together

As regional collaboration accelerates and differentiation becomes essential, JCtrans Event, backed by JCtrans’ deep local resources and global network, presents a high-end, boutique regional gathering—the Indonesia Regional Conference 2025.





The conference will be held in Bali on November 18–19, 2025. Attendance and regional scope are intentionally limited to create an exclusive, precisely targeted bridge for cooperation. Bali—where strategy meets leisure—adds distinctive appeal with its unique location and rich culture.

Focusing on the Asia-Pacific while engaging the global freight forwarding market, the conference invites local industry experts and business leaders to share the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges, delivering forward-looking insights. To enable efficient collaboration, the program features high-level networking formats, including One-on-One Meeting and group discussions, helping companies showcase strengths, match specific needs, and find like-minded partners.

Amid intensifying competition, market disorder has hindered healthy growth. This conference provides a premium environment for rational dialogue and deep cooperation, giving participants access to frontier market intelligence, current industry developments, and proven best practices. It is also a chance to exchange with top performers, explore advanced management concepts, efficient operating models, and innovative technologies—enhancing core competitiveness and contributing to a healthy, orderly, forward-looking competitive landscape.

The Indonesia Regional Conference 2025 is a prime opportunity for freight forwarders to deepen their Asia-Pacific footprint, expand business, and strengthen competitiveness. We warmly invite you to join us in Bali and open a new chapter together.

Venue: Hilton Bali Resort

Hosted at the Hilton Bali Resort, featuring the 1,008㎡ pillarless Graha Paruman Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Indian Ocean and tropical gardens—an ideal setting for productive business engagements.

Conference Highlights

300+ global logistics and corporate representatives

One-on-One Meeting for precise, efficient matchmaking

Lawn cocktail reception + poolside party to foster deeper connections

Signature Bali experiences—where business meets the charm of the “island of paradise”

Global Representation

The conference is expected to attract 300+ industry leaders from Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and the Americas. Participation from Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Europe will be particularly strong—truly “one-stop to connect the world.”

