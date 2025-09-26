Faraday Future Announces Pinnacle Real Estate Group President Calvin Gong as the Next user of an FF 91 2.0, with the Official Delivery Scheduled for October 8

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will deliver the Company’s next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle on October 8, 2025, to Calvin Gong, President of Pinnacle Real Estate Group, one of the largest Chinese-American real estate brokerages in Southern California. Moving forward, Gong and Pinnacle Real Estate Group will be paid Co-Creators with FF.

In June, Faraday Future also signed a deposit agreement with Pinnacle Real Estate Group for the FX Super One, the Company’s new first class EAI-MPV. This agreement includes a non-refundable deposit and non-binding reservations for 1,000 units of the FX Super One.

This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind global innovation: a “B2B2C” business model that brings together the AIEV and real estate sectors in a shared ecosystem. The initiative leverages Pinnacle’s expansive real estate footprint to unlock powerful synergies between smart mobility and lifestyle, enabling an asset-light, co-creative, and highly scalable user acquisition platform.

“This delivery to a respected entrepreneur and industry leader like Calvin Gong validates the vision and values behind the FF 91 2.0,” said YT Jia, founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “Our collaboration with Pinnacle and the FX Super One shows how the B2B2C model can become a game-changing user acquisition engine, especially as we prepare to bring the FX Super One to the marketplace.”

Headquartered in Southern California, Pinnacle Real Estate Group operates three branches and employs over 1000 real estate agents. Its business spans a broad range of services — from residential and luxury home sales to commercial real estate investment, financing, and property management — making it one of the most productive companies listed on the RealTrends® US Top Office.

“We’re proud to lead the way with Faraday Future in this cross-industry collaboration,” said Gong. “This partnership represents a powerful new approach to how people experience both real estate and mobility.”

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation.

