ZenHima Highlights Tibetan Handicrafts at 2025 Yarlung Cultural Tourism Festival

2025 Yarlung Cultural Tourism Festival Opening Ceremony. Photo by Danzeng Nubu, Xinhua.

LHASA, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Yarlung Cultural Tourism Festival officially opened on September 20 in Shannan, marking the start of a week-long celebration of Tibetan heritage and cultural exchange. ZenHima , a cross-border e-commerce platform founded by Marvin Zhou, participated in the festival to showcase Tibetan jewelry, handicrafts, and cultural artifacts to an international audience.

ZenHima has been dedicated to introducing the rich cultural heritage of Tibet through its online marketplace. The festival provided a unique opportunity to raise global awareness of Tibetan craftsmanship and traditions.

Celebrating Tibetan Culture through Commerce

“The Yarlung Festival is an ideal occasion to showcase Tibet’s unique artistry,” said Marvin Zhou, founder of ZenHima. “Tibetan jewelry and handicrafts are not only visually appealing—they carry centuries of tradition and cultural significance. At ZenHima, we are proud to help share these works with the world.”

During the opening ceremony, Shannan’s local culture was presented through performances of Tibetan dance, opera, and contemporary art. This mirrors ZenHima’s mission of making Tibetan heritage relevant and accessible to modern consumers.

ZenHima’s platform features Tibetan malas , silver jewelry, meditation tools, and hand-painted thangkas, all crafted by artisans using traditional methods. These products reflect centuries-old practices and allow international buyers to connect not only with art but also with Tibetan history and spirituality.

Growing Global Interest in Tibetan Crafts

“More people today are looking for items that go beyond aesthetics,” Zhou added. “They want authenticity, symbolism, and a connection to heritage. Tibetan handicrafts meet this growing demand, offering products that blend beauty with cultural meaning.”

Supporting Local Artisans

ZenHima collaborates directly with Tibetan artists and communities, promoting fair trade practices and ensuring artisans receive fair value for their work. By providing an international platform, ZenHima helps these artisans reach global buyers while sustaining cultural traditions.

“As the Tibetan cultural economy grows, we want to ensure that artisans are supported and that their crafts are recognized worldwide,” Zhou said. “ZenHima is more than a marketplace—it’s a bridge connecting Tibetan culture with global appreciation.”

About ZenHima

ZenHima is a cross-border e-commerce platform specializing in Tibetan cultural products, including jewelry, artifacts, and meditation tools. The platform connects Tibetan artisans with international consumers, offering unique handcrafted items that reflect the cultural heritage and traditions of Tibet.

