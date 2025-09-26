AI Enhanced HPC Market Size to Surpass USD 6.10 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Surging Adoption of AI and ML in Research and Enterprise Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Enhanced HPC Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The AI enhanced HPC M arket size was valued at USD 2.98 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.10 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.43% during 2025-2032.”

AI-HPC Market Soars on High-Performance Computing to Boost Market Growth

Some factors attributed to the growth of the AI Enhanced HPC market include the rapid expansion of cloud-based HPC services, the growing demand for high-performance data and machine learning processing, and the growing acceptance of AI and machine learning across enterprise and research settings. Simulations and analytics can be finished more quickly thanks to advancements in GPUs, CPUs, and networking technology. Simultaneously with the robust industry need for real-time information in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, national exascale programs are enabling tighter market momentum.

AI Enhanced HPC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.98 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.43% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)

• By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, and On-Premises)

• By End-User Industry (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Industrial & Manufacturing, and Research & Academia)

• By Computing Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed Computing, and Exascale Computing)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based segment led the market in 2024 holding a share of around 57% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.61% during 2025–2032, owing to advantages of scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency over on-premise models.

By Component

The AI Enhanced HPC market in 2024 holding a share of 51% was primarily hardware driven fueled by significant demand for GPUs, CPUs, and high-end interconnect systems to support faster simulations, faster real-time analytics, and large-scale processing. Software is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.96% during 2025-2032, driven by rising adoption of various AI frameworks, middleware, and workload-optimized applications.

By End-User

In 2024, Healthcare & Life Sciences segment led the market with around 27% share driven by growing genomics, drug discovery, and AI-enabled medical imaging processes that impose enormous computational requirements. Industrial & Manufacturing segment is expected to have fastest CAGR of 9.81% over 2025–2032, driven by combined power of Human Performance Computing (HPC) and Industry 4.0 with applications in smart factories, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization to improve efficiency, automation and productivity.

By Computing Type

Parallel Computing Outpace segment held the largest market share of 46% in 2024 due to its legacy adoption as the default strategy for large-scale AI workloads and HPC workloads, platting faster processing and scalability. The fastest burgeoning CAGR of 10.12% with regard to Exascale Computing will be existing over 2025–2032, which is mainly attributed due to national exascale initiatives, enhancing the technology of CPUs, GPUs and interconnects.

North America was the Leading Region in the Market with a Share of 37.6% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR of 17.79% in the Market During 2025-2032

Due to significant investments in AI research, sophisticated supercomputing infrastructures, the growing use of supercomputers in the manufacturing, healthcare, and financial industries, as well as government-backed exascale projects, North America led the AI-enhanced HPC market in 2024 with a 37.6% share. Exascale government initiatives, the growing digital transformation, the rising adoption rate of AI, and the need for cloud-based HPC in the manufacturing, research, and healthcare sectors all point to the Asia Pacific region's potential for the highest CAGR of 10.07% over 2025-2032. Strong investments in regional innovation hubs and AI infrastructure are supporting this trend.

Recent News:

In June 2025 , NVIDIA powers JUPITER, Europe’s fastest supercomputer, built on the Grace Hopper platform. JUPITER is on track to become Europe’s first exascale system, delivering over 90 exaflops of AI performance while maintaining high energy efficiency.

, NVIDIA powers JUPITER, Europe’s fastest supercomputer, built on the Grace Hopper platform. JUPITER is on track to become Europe’s first exascale system, delivering over 90 exaflops of AI performance while maintaining high energy efficiency. In September 2024, Intel introduced the Xeon 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores) and the Gaudi 3 AI accelerators.

