Trexel GmbH to Showcase Industry-Leading Foaming Technologies at K 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trexel, the exclusive provider of the revolutionary MuCell® microcellular foam technology for injection molding, is proud to announce its participation at the K 2025 Trade Fair, the world’s premier event for the plastics and rubber industries. Trexel will be exhibiting in Hall 13, Booth B46.

Trexel’s innovative Super Critical Fluid (SCF) foaming technologies continue to set the global standard in lightweighting and sustainability. Leveraging decades of expertise in SCF processing, Trexel enables manufacturers to produce lighter, stronger, and more sustainable parts.

At K 2025, Trexel will highlight its full range of solutions, including:

MuCell ® physical foaming for injection molding

physical foaming for injection molding Low density elastomeric foaming of TPE’s

Lightweighting solutions for automotive interiors, consumer goods, electronics, and packaging

Advanced automation and digital assistance systems for optimized cycle times and reduced scrap

Partner demonstrations, including WINTEC’s t-win 6500 with MuCell®, producing a lightweight B-pillar trim in just 50 seconds at Hall 15, Booth B42.



Trexel's solutions are used globally across key industries including automotive, consumer goods, electronics, footwear, industrial, medical, and packaging. By reducing part weight, material usage, and cycle times, Trexel’s SCF technology empowers manufacturers to meet growing market demands for efficiency, cost savings, and environmental responsibility.

"We’re excited to partner with WINTEC to showcase the power of MuCell® technology at K Show 2025," said Levi Kishbaugh, CEO and President of Trexel. "This demonstration highlights how physical foaming can transform automotive interior manufacturing, reducing weight, saving material, and improving quality, all while delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions. Seeing this technology in action with a trusted partner like WINTEC is a great way to inspire innovation across the industry."

Visit Trexel GmbH at K 2025, Hall 13, Booth B46, to learn how your business can benefit from the latest in advanced Super Critical Fluid foaming solutions.

About Trexel, Inc.

Trexel, Inc., Wilmington, MA, has led the development of the MuCell® microcellular foaming injection technology and has pioneered plastic processing solutions focusing on sustainability and reusability. The MuCell® technology provides cost savings opportunities in the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, footwear and packaging. Process and equipment deployment are supported by Trexel teams throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

