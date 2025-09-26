Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
26 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 25 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 26,530 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased26,530--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)553.50p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)549.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)551.88p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,269,199 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,269,199.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
25-09-202516:28:12GBp148551.00XLONxeaNiwgmttb
25-09-202516:28:12GBp306551.00XLONxeaNiwgmtte
25-09-202516:27:15GBp35551.00XLONxeaNiwgmqNO
25-09-202516:27:12GBp353551.00XLONxeaNiwgmqGS
25-09-202516:27:12GBp75551.50XLONxeaNiwgmqJa
25-09-202516:27:12GBp190551.50XLONxeaNiwgmqJY
25-09-202516:27:07GBp210551.50XLONxeaNiwgmqQF
25-09-202516:27:05GBp205551.50XLONxeaNiwgmrWf
25-09-202516:25:42GBp826551.50XLONxeaNiwgmp6H
25-09-202516:25:42GBp734551.50XLONxeaNiwgmp6J
25-09-202516:25:41GBp206552.00XLONxeaNiwgmp1K
25-09-202516:25:33GBp129552.00XLONxeaNiwgmpHn
25-09-202516:25:33GBp97552.00XLONxeaNiwgmpHp
25-09-202516:25:25GBp215552.00XLONxeaNiwgmmb@
25-09-202516:25:17GBp215552.00XLONxeaNiwgmmkX
25-09-202516:25:09GBp230552.00XLONxeaNiwgmmzf
25-09-202516:25:03GBp1552.00XLONxeaNiwgmm0S
25-09-202516:25:03GBp152552.00XLONxeaNiwgmm0U
25-09-202516:24:55GBp214552.00XLONxeaNiwgmmIA
25-09-202516:24:47GBp207552.00XLONxeaNiwgmnag
25-09-202516:24:40GBp352552.00XLONxeaNiwgmnky
25-09-202516:24:39GBp10552.00XLONxeaNiwgmnh3
25-09-202516:24:38GBp252552.00XLONxeaNiwgmnhT
25-09-202516:24:38GBp108552.00XLONxeaNiwgmngy
25-09-202516:24:38GBp31552.00XLONxeaNiwgmng@
25-09-202516:24:38GBp15552.00XLONxeaNiwgmng0
25-09-202516:24:38GBp105552.00XLONxeaNiwgmng2
25-09-202516:24:38GBp427552.00XLONxeaNiwgmng4
25-09-202516:24:38GBp475552.00XLONxeaNiwgmng6
25-09-202516:20:48GBp40551.50XLONxeaNiwgmxaN
25-09-202516:20:48GBp252551.50XLONxeaNiwgmxaP
25-09-202516:20:34GBp242551.50XLONxeaNiwgmxyj
25-09-202516:20:29GBp320552.00XLONxeaNiwgmx1Y
25-09-202516:20:14GBp1,157551.50XLONxeaNiwgmxVH
25-09-202516:20:14GBp26551.50XLONxeaNiwgmxVJ
25-09-202516:20:14GBp302551.50XLONxeaNiwgmxVQ
25-09-202516:17:43GBp112551.50XLONxeaNiwgmdzp
25-09-202516:17:43GBp258551.50XLONxeaNiwgmdzq
25-09-202516:17:43GBp616552.00XLONxeaNiwgmdzJ
25-09-202516:17:43GBp1,405552.50XLONxeaNiwgmdzL
25-09-202516:17:41GBp1,131553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@p
25-09-202516:17:41GBp413553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@r
25-09-202516:17:41GBp263553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@t
25-09-202516:17:41GBp69553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@v
25-09-202516:17:41GBp492553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@x
25-09-202516:17:41GBp10553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@z
25-09-202516:17:41GBp40553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@$
25-09-202516:17:41GBp8553.50XLONxeaNiwgmd@3
25-09-202516:17:41GBp1,212553.00XLONxeaNiwgmd@B
25-09-202514:57:29GBp241552.50XLONxeaNiwgowxq
25-09-202514:57:29GBp254552.50XLONxeaNiwgowxs
25-09-202514:57:29GBp8552.00XLONxeaNiwgowxF
25-09-202514:57:28GBp8552.00XLONxeaNiwgow5l
25-09-202514:57:28GBp8552.00XLONxeaNiwgow5t
25-09-202514:57:27GBp8552.00XLONxeaNiwgow4Y
25-09-202514:57:27GBp8552.00XLONxeaNiwgow4e
25-09-202514:57:27GBp20552.00XLONxeaNiwgow4t
25-09-202514:57:27GBp8552.00XLONxeaNiwgow4v
25-09-202514:48:01GBp240551.50XLONxeaNiwgojHo
25-09-202514:48:01GBp967552.00XLONxeaNiwgojGl
25-09-202514:47:41GBp437552.50XLONxeaNiwgoggZ
25-09-202514:47:35GBp3552.50XLONxeaNiwgogx@
25-09-202514:47:35GBp3552.50XLONxeaNiwgogx0
25-09-202514:47:35GBp1,681552.50XLONxeaNiwgogx2
25-09-202514:47:35GBp9552.50XLONxeaNiwgogx4
25-09-202514:47:35GBp1552.50XLONxeaNiwgogx8
25-09-202514:47:35GBp3552.50XLONxeaNiwgogxA
25-09-202514:47:35GBp20552.50XLONxeaNiwgogxC
25-09-202514:47:35GBp733552.50XLONxeaNiwgogxy
25-09-202514:45:50GBp244552.50XLONxeaNiwgof6N
25-09-202514:14:16GBp295551.00XLONxeaNiwgp@Da
25-09-202514:14:16GBp14551.00XLONxeaNiwgp@De
25-09-202514:14:16GBp13551.00XLONxeaNiwgp@Dg
25-09-202513:58:12GBp776550.50XLONxeaNiwgpiKh
25-09-202513:51:51GBp445549.00XLONxeaNiwgpKfs
25-09-202513:49:49GBp423549.50XLONxeaNiwgpIxM
25-09-202513:49:32GBp93549.50XLONxeaNiwgpIAQ
25-09-202513:49:30GBp655550.00XLONxeaNiwgpIKp
25-09-202513:33:08GBp249550.00XLONxeaNiwgpFyq
25-09-202513:32:54GBp357550.50XLONxeaNiwgpCbY
25-09-202513:32:54GBp691550.50XLONxeaNiwgpCbI
25-09-202513:18:10GBp460551.00XLONxeaNiwgi$FM
25-09-202513:18:10GBp26551.00XLONxeaNiwgi$FO
25-09-202513:12:03GBp528551.50XLONxeaNiwgivK3
25-09-202512:32:10GBp227552.50XLONxeaNiwgiFoN
25-09-202512:21:07GBp300552.50XLONxeaNiwgjrGt
25-09-202512:20:46GBp654552.50XLONxeaNiwgjo7h
25-09-202512:14:38GBp529552.50XLONxeaNiwgjy0E

