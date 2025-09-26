Fangzhou’s ‘XingShi’ LLM Featured by Nature News and Xinhua, Showcasing AI Innovation in Chronic Disease Care

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced that its “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”) was featured by Nature News under the headline “A Chinese AI tool can manage chronic disease — could it revolutionize health care?”

The article, written by science reporter Mohana Basu, cited the model’s potential applications for chronic disease management, while citing expert commentary. Xinhua News Agency also highlighted the piece under the headline “Nature focuses on Fangzhou’s XS LLM: Chinese AI tackling global chronic disease challenges.”

This recognition underscores the growing role of AI in addressing global health issues. Fangzhou’s XS LLM, released in September, was designed to address ongoing healthcare challenges such as low chronic disease management efficiency, while enabling greater customization of services, and more effective use of physicians’ constrained schedules.

“Recognition from Nature demonstrates that Chinese innovation in AI-driven healthcare is earning global attention,” said Fangzhou’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin. “With the XS LLM, we aim to provide a scalable, reliable and patient-centered solution that can not only transform chronic disease management in China but also offer insights for healthcare worldwide.”

XS LLM integrates multimodal capabilities — image and speech recognition, natural language processing, large-scale medical knowledge storage, and reasoning — while achieving advanced performance benchmarks in medical AI. This core system supports five domain-specific intelligent agents: “AI Knowledge Agent”, “AI Guidance Agent”, “AI Pre-Consult Agent”, “AI Doctor Assistant”, and “AI-Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Agent”. Together, these agents create a closed-loop service architecture spanning the full lifecycle of chronic disease management.

Built as the “core digital brain” of Fangzhou’s platform, the model currently powers five AI-enabled applications: AI Medication Finder, AI Health Manager, AI Doctor Assistant, AI Academic Assistant, and AI-Powered Search. Each product addresses distinct clinical and patient-side use cases, enabling real-time, precision interventions across medication guidance, patient education, diagnostic assistance, and medical reference.

Nature news feature spotlighted Fangzhou’s XS LLM as a pioneering tool for chronic disease care, highlighting its integration of image, speech and language capabilities along with medical reasoning to improve personalized care — reporting that the platform already supports over 50 million registered users and over 200,000 physicians — and positioning it as a major example of China’s AI innovation entering the global healthcare stage.

Fangzhou has also proactively addressed risks of “AI hallucination” through data tuning refinements, model optimization, enhanced supervision and regulatory compliance upgrades. The Company has said that it will continue to deepen its AI research and expand applications across chronic disease care, further contributing to the “Healthy China 2030” initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements