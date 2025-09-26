Concept Life Sciences Expands Integrated Drug Discovery Facilities

Establishes one of the UK’s largest drug discovery research sites

Site officially opened by local MP Jonathan Pearce

CHAPEL-EN-LE-FRITH, United Kingdom, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concept Life Sciences, a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences and pharma industry, today announces the official opening, by Jonathan Pearce, the Labour Member of Parliament for High Peak, of its expanded integrated drug discovery facilities at its Chapel-en-le-Frith site. This expansion brings chemistry, ADMET and screening biology capabilities together under one roof with 130 scientists now on site.

This represents a key milestone in the Company’s mission to accelerate the development of life-changing therapies, enhancing its ability to provide streamlined integrated drug discovery services that unlock progress in early-stage innovation through efficient workflows and troubleshooting.

Jon Pearce, MP, High Peak, said: “It is fantastic to see Concept Life Sciences investing in Chapel-en-le-Frith and creating one of the UK’s leading drug discovery research sites here in High Peak. This expansion not only brings high-skilled, high-value jobs to our community, but also puts our region at the forefront of groundbreaking work to develop life-changing therapies. It shows the enormous potential for growth in life sciences both here in High Peak and across the UK, building on our proud tradition of innovation while helping to secure the high-quality jobs of the future. By investing in world-class science locally, we are supporting both our local economy and the UK’s global leadership in the sector.”

The expanded state-of-the-art facilities, which include custom-fit drug discovery solutions across a broad range of modalities and therapy areas, are also expected to provide high-value life-sciences job opportunities in the Manchester and Sheffield region. The Company’s headquarters is now one of the UK’s largest drug discovery research sites.

Jonathan Critchley, Chief Financial Officer at Concept Life Sciences, commented: “This expansion of our facilities further strengthens our ability to turn breakthrough science into viable, fundable and clinically impactful therapies through our integrated drug discovery capabilities. As an agile, client-centric CRO, with world-leading scientific and regulatory expertise, we don’t just deliver on the science for our clients, we provide a tailored solution-oriented approach to enable early-stage research companies to overcome unique drug discovery challenges.”

About Concept Life Sciences

Concept Life Sciences is a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences industry. For over 25 years, CLS, and its heritage companies, have provided consultative, and collaborative, drug discovery and development services. Our approach, supported by passionate scientists and world-leading capabilities, enables us to overcome complex scientific challenges across a broad range of therapeutic areas, improving success rates for translating innovations into viable therapeutics. To date, Concept Life Sciences has successfully helped 29 candidates advance to the clinic.

The company offers sophisticated translational biology services coupled with exceptional end-to-end chemistry capabilities offering concept to clinic solutions. Across modalities, including small molecules, biologics, peptides, and cell & gene therapies, Concept Life Sciences seamlessly integrates capabilities and provides bespoke solutions to address drug discovery challenges.

Collectively, the company’s high-quality services across the drug discovery and development pathway have helped its customers advance their drugs from concept to clinic in as little as 32 months, well ahead of the industry average of 60 months.

Driven by a passion for science, Concept Life Sciences has around 230 employees, with over 70% holding PhDs. The company operates from state-of-the-art UK facilities, headquartered near Manchester, with additional specialist operations in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Sandwich.

Visit us at www.conceptlifesciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contacts

Concept Life Sciences

Clare Whitewoods – Marketing Director

Clare.Whitewoods@conceptlifesciences.com

Scius Communications

Katja Stout

+44 778 943 5990

katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch

+44 7747 875479

daniel@sciuscommunications.com