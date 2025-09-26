Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Industry Report 2025-2034: Electrification, Sustainability & Digital Integration Drive Regional Growth Amid Rising Urban Logistics Demand

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2034.



As the region rebounds economically, demand for mid-weight trucks used in city deliveries and last-mile logistics has increased significantly. Local manufacturing and innovation continue to be a defining trait of the competitive landscape, with companies ramping up regional production. Fleet management is becoming more advanced with the rollout of cloud-based platforms, AI-powered predictive maintenance, and integrated optimization software included in vehicle packages. China remains the dominant market in the region, driven by strong demand, local manufacturing capabilities, and substantial government support for cleaner commercial vehicle solutions.





The diesel segment held 60% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034. Diesel-powered trucks maintain a stronghold due to their ability to generate high torque, support extended hauling, and benefit from an established fuel infrastructure. These trucks remain critical across core sectors such as construction, transportation, and resource extraction, particularly in markets where fuel accessibility and service reliability are prioritized.



The box body configurations segment held 46.94% share in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034. These trucks are essential for urban distribution, last-mile logistics, and cold chain applications due to their enclosed design, which helps protect cargo from environmental damage and theft. Rising demand for reliable delivery of perishable goods and parcel shipments in metro regions is boosting the popularity of box trucks across the region.



China Class 6 Truck Market held 44.3% share in 2024, generating USD 3.7 billion. The country's leadership in this segment is driven by its strong production ecosystem, a vast logistics network, and progressive policies supporting the transition to low-emission vehicles. Financial incentives for fleet upgrades and regulatory actions to phase out diesel units have further accelerated adoption of next-generation trucks within China's commercial fleet sector.



Leading companies actively contributing to the Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Market include Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Tata Motor, Hino Motor, Sinotruk, Bharat Benz, Isuzu Motors, Ashok Leyland, Foton Motor, Mitsubishi Fuso, and FAW Jiefang. These players are reshaping the competitive landscape through strategic investments and innovation. To gain a stronger foothold in the Asia-Pacific Class 6 truck segment, major manufacturers are aggressively investing in electrification, regional manufacturing, and software integration.

A focus on developing energy-efficient models with local sourcing has helped brands reduce costs while meeting regulatory requirements. Several companies are forming alliances with technology providers to offer integrated telematics and AI-driven fleet management systems, improving uptime and operational efficiency. Expansion of local production plants and parts networks has also been prioritized to ensure faster delivery and support.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $18.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.3 Data mining sources

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Cost structure

3.1.4 Value addition at each stage

3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.6 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 E-commerce and urban freight expansion

3.2.1.2 Government incentives and policies

3.2.1.3 Fleet electrification push

3.2.1.4 Infrastructure and smart city development

3.2.1.5 Industrial Automation and Logistics Optimization

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High Initial Investment for Electric Variants

3.2.2.2 Charging Infrastructure Limitations

3.2.2.3 Economic Uncertainties and Raw Material Price Volatility

3.2.2.4 Skilled Labor Shortage in Manufacturing

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Electrification and Alternative Fuel Adoption

3.2.3.2 Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Technologies

3.2.3.3 Emerging Market Penetration

3.2.3.4 Fleet Management and Telematics Integration

3.2.3.5 Circular Economy and Vehicle Recycling

3.2.4 Market Challenges

3.2.4.1 Regulatory Compliance Across Diverse Markets

3.2.4.2 Technology Standardization Issues

3.2.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions

3.2.4.4 Intense Price Competition

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 China

3.4.2 India

3.4.3 Japan

3.4.4 Australia

3.4.5 South Korea

3.4.6 Singapore

3.4.7 Vietnam

3.4.8 Thailand

3.4.9 Philippines

3.4.10 Malaysia

3.4.11 Indonesia

3.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Pricing analysis and cost models

3.9 Patent analysis

3.10 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.11 After-Sales Service and Maintenance Market

3.12 Raw Material and Component Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 China

4.2.2 India

4.2.3 Japan

4.2.4 Australia

4.2.5 South Korea

4.2.6 Singapore

4.2.7 Vietnam

4.2.8 Thailand

4.2.9 Philippines

4.2.10 Malaysia

4.2.11 Indonesia

4.2.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans and funding



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Diesel

5.3 Natural Gas

5.4 Hybrid Electric

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Body, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Box

6.3 Dump

6.4 Beverages

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Horsepower, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 200HP to 300HP

7.3 300HP to 400HP



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Axle, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 4X2

8.3 6X4

8.4 6X6



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Freight delivery

9.3 Utility services

9.4 Construction and Mining

9.5 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 China

10.3 India

10.4 Japan

10.5 Australia

10.6 South Korea

10.7 Singapore

10.8 Vietnam

10.9 Thailand

10.10 Philippines

10.11 Malaysia

10.12 Indonesia

10.13 Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Global Companies

11.1.1 Hino Motors

11.1.2 Isuzu Motors

11.1.3 Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus

11.1.4 UD Trucks

11.1.5 Toyota Motor

11.1.6 Volvo Group

11.1.7 Daimler Truck

11.2 Regional Companies

11.2.1 Chinese Regional Champions

11.2.1.1 China National Heavy Duty Truck

11.2.1.2 FAW Group

11.2.1.3 Shaanxi Automobile

11.2.1.4 Dongfeng Motor

11.2.1.5 Foton Motor

11.2.1.6 SAIC Motor

11.2.1.7 JAC Motors

11.2.1.8 Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC)

11.2.1.9 Beiben Trucks

11.2.1.10 Chongqing Lifan Industry

11.2.2 Indian Regional Champions

11.2.2.1 Tata Motors

11.2.2.2 Ashok Leyland

11.2.2.3 Mahindra & Mahindra

11.2.2.4 VE Commercial Vehicles

11.2.2.5 Force Motors

11.2.3 Korean Regional Champions

11.2.3.1 Hyundai Motor

11.2.3.2 Kia

11.2.4 Southeast Asian Regional Champions

11.2.4.1 Thonburi Automotive

11.2.4.2 PT Hino Motors Manufacturing

11.2.4.3 Isuzu Malaysia

11.2.5 Emerging Players

11.2.5.1 Electric Vehicle Specialists

11.2.5.1.1 BYD

11.2.5.1.2 NIO

11.2.5.1.3 Xpeng Motors

11.2.5.1.4 Li Auto

11.2.5.2 Technology-Focused Emerging Players

11.2.5.2.1 Great Wall Motors

11.2.5.2.2 Chery Commercial Vehicle

11.2.5.2.3 Geely Commercial Vehicle

11.2.5.2.4 BAIC Motor

11.2.5.3 Regional Emerging Players

11.2.5.3.1 Euler Motors

11.2.5.3.2 Rivigo

11.2.5.3.3 Altigreen Propulsion Labs

11.2.5.3.4 Tevva Motors

11.2.5.4 Startup and New Entrants

11.2.5.4.1 Arrival

11.2.5.4.2 Canoo

11.2.5.4.3 Workhorse

