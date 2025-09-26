Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Industry Report 2025-2034: Electrification, Sustainability & Digital Integration Drive Regional Growth Amid Rising Urban Logistics Demand

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2034.
As the region rebounds economically, demand for mid-weight trucks used in city deliveries and last-mile logistics has increased significantly. Local manufacturing and innovation continue to be a defining trait of the competitive landscape, with companies ramping up regional production. Fleet management is becoming more advanced with the rollout of cloud-based platforms, AI-powered predictive maintenance, and integrated optimization software included in vehicle packages. China remains the dominant market in the region, driven by strong demand, local manufacturing capabilities, and substantial government support for cleaner commercial vehicle solutions.
The diesel segment held 60% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034. Diesel-powered trucks maintain a stronghold due to their ability to generate high torque, support extended hauling, and benefit from an established fuel infrastructure. These trucks remain critical across core sectors such as construction, transportation, and resource extraction, particularly in markets where fuel accessibility and service reliability are prioritized.
The box body configurations segment held 46.94% share in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034. These trucks are essential for urban distribution, last-mile logistics, and cold chain applications due to their enclosed design, which helps protect cargo from environmental damage and theft. Rising demand for reliable delivery of perishable goods and parcel shipments in metro regions is boosting the popularity of box trucks across the region.
China Class 6 Truck Market held 44.3% share in 2024, generating USD 3.7 billion. The country's leadership in this segment is driven by its strong production ecosystem, a vast logistics network, and progressive policies supporting the transition to low-emission vehicles. Financial incentives for fleet upgrades and regulatory actions to phase out diesel units have further accelerated adoption of next-generation trucks within China's commercial fleet sector.
Leading companies actively contributing to the Asia-Pacific Class 6 Truck Market include Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Tata Motor, Hino Motor, Sinotruk, Bharat Benz, Isuzu Motors, Ashok Leyland, Foton Motor, Mitsubishi Fuso, and FAW Jiefang. These players are reshaping the competitive landscape through strategic investments and innovation. To gain a stronger foothold in the Asia-Pacific Class 6 truck segment, major manufacturers are aggressively investing in electrification, regional manufacturing, and software integration.
A focus on developing energy-efficient models with local sourcing has helped brands reduce costs while meeting regulatory requirements. Several companies are forming alliances with technology providers to offer integrated telematics and AI-driven fleet management systems, improving uptime and operational efficiency. Expansion of local production plants and parts networks has also been prioritized to ensure faster delivery and support.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 E-commerce and urban freight expansion
3.2.1.2 Government incentives and policies
3.2.1.3 Fleet electrification push
3.2.1.4 Infrastructure and smart city development
3.2.1.5 Industrial Automation and Logistics Optimization
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High Initial Investment for Electric Variants
3.2.2.2 Charging Infrastructure Limitations
3.2.2.3 Economic Uncertainties and Raw Material Price Volatility
3.2.2.4 Skilled Labor Shortage in Manufacturing
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Electrification and Alternative Fuel Adoption
3.2.3.2 Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Technologies
3.2.3.3 Emerging Market Penetration
3.2.3.4 Fleet Management and Telematics Integration
3.2.3.5 Circular Economy and Vehicle Recycling
3.2.4 Market Challenges
3.2.4.1 Regulatory Compliance Across Diverse Markets
3.2.4.2 Technology Standardization Issues
3.2.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions
3.2.4.4 Intense Price Competition
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 China
3.4.2 India
3.4.3 Japan
3.4.4 Australia
3.4.5 South Korea
3.4.6 Singapore
3.4.7 Vietnam
3.4.8 Thailand
3.4.9 Philippines
3.4.10 Malaysia
3.4.11 Indonesia
3.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Pricing analysis and cost models
3.9 Patent analysis
3.10 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.11 After-Sales Service and Maintenance Market
3.12 Raw Material and Component Analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 China
4.2.2 India
4.2.3 Japan
4.2.4 Australia
4.2.5 South Korea
4.2.6 Singapore
4.2.7 Vietnam
4.2.8 Thailand
4.2.9 Philippines
4.2.10 Malaysia
4.2.11 Indonesia
4.2.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Diesel
5.3 Natural Gas
5.4 Hybrid Electric
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Body, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Box
6.3 Dump
6.4 Beverages
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Horsepower, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 200HP to 300HP
7.3 300HP to 400HP
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Axle, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 4X2
8.3 6X4
8.4 6X6
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Freight delivery
9.3 Utility services
9.4 Construction and Mining
9.5 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 China
10.3 India
10.4 Japan
10.5 Australia
10.6 South Korea
10.7 Singapore
10.8 Vietnam
10.9 Thailand
10.10 Philippines
10.11 Malaysia
10.12 Indonesia
10.13 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global Companies
11.1.1 Hino Motors
11.1.2 Isuzu Motors
11.1.3 Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
11.1.4 UD Trucks
11.1.5 Toyota Motor
11.1.6 Volvo Group
11.1.7 Daimler Truck
11.2 Regional Companies
11.2.1 Chinese Regional Champions
11.2.1.1 China National Heavy Duty Truck
11.2.1.2 FAW Group
11.2.1.3 Shaanxi Automobile
11.2.1.4 Dongfeng Motor
11.2.1.5 Foton Motor
11.2.1.6 SAIC Motor
11.2.1.7 JAC Motors
11.2.1.8 Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC)
11.2.1.9 Beiben Trucks
11.2.1.10 Chongqing Lifan Industry
11.2.2 Indian Regional Champions
11.2.2.1 Tata Motors
11.2.2.2 Ashok Leyland
11.2.2.3 Mahindra & Mahindra
11.2.2.4 VE Commercial Vehicles
11.2.2.5 Force Motors
11.2.3 Korean Regional Champions
11.2.3.1 Hyundai Motor
11.2.3.2 Kia
11.2.4 Southeast Asian Regional Champions
11.2.4.1 Thonburi Automotive
11.2.4.2 PT Hino Motors Manufacturing
11.2.4.3 Isuzu Malaysia
11.2.5 Emerging Players
11.2.5.1 Electric Vehicle Specialists
11.2.5.1.1 BYD
11.2.5.1.2 NIO
11.2.5.1.3 Xpeng Motors
11.2.5.1.4 Li Auto
11.2.5.2 Technology-Focused Emerging Players
11.2.5.2.1 Great Wall Motors
11.2.5.2.2 Chery Commercial Vehicle
11.2.5.2.3 Geely Commercial Vehicle
11.2.5.2.4 BAIC Motor
11.2.5.3 Regional Emerging Players
11.2.5.3.1 Euler Motors
11.2.5.3.2 Rivigo
11.2.5.3.3 Altigreen Propulsion Labs
11.2.5.3.4 Tevva Motors
11.2.5.4 Startup and New Entrants
11.2.5.4.1 Arrival
11.2.5.4.2 Canoo
11.2.5.4.3 Workhorse
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a34wr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment