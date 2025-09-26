September 26, 2025

News Release

BioPorto Sponsors Conferences on Pediatric Critical Care with New NGAL Scientific Data Presented

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, September 26 – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), is pleased to support conferences focused on pediatric solid organ transplants and critical care nephrology. Clinical researchers present posters, abstracts and new publications using NGAL in their patients, leading to better identification for risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and management of the patient’s journey and clinical decision making.

International Pediatric Transplant Association (IPTA) meets every 2 years for surgeons, nephrologists, hepatologists, and critical care clinicians. Berlin hosted an event with over 500 participants with tracks for liver, heart and kidney transplant topics. AKI is a topic of concern for these patients and was addressed in multiple sessions. Dr. Kyle Merrill of Iowa, USA, and Dr. June Oh of Hamburg, Germany, presented a special session sponsored by BioPorto noting their use of NGAL in patient cases to over 100 attendees. Dr. Merrill also shared a poster entitled “Utility of NGAL in Resolution of Delayed Graft Function after Kidney Transplantation: Case Report.”

The 5th International Symposium on AKI in Children begins today, September 26, in Cincinnati, OH, USA, and is hosted by Dr. Stuart Goldstein of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) and Dr. Akash Deep of Kings College Hospital, London. The conference goals include scientific review and collaboration across pediatric patients and communities worldwide and is supported by The Heart Center at CCHMC. Other collaboration communities include Research Incubator in Neonatal Kidney Disease (RINK) which includes AKI and biomarkers in their work.

NGAL research will be noted in multiple abstracts and posters by academic clinicians from across the US and other countries. One publication of particular interest is “Urine neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin predicts kidney support therapy duration and liberation in critically ill children” which discusses the use of NGAL for initiation and liberation from Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), a form of dialysis. As there is no current standard of care or clinical practice in these areas, the work with the NGAL biomarker is an important start to this area of research and possible future indications for diagnostic testing.

For those attending the symposium on AKI in children, please visit the BioPorto booth.

BioPorto is proud to sponsor these congresses and their attendees.

To subscribe to news from BioPorto, please sign up at https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For product information, please sign up at https://bioporto.com/schedule-a-meeting/.

For further information

Jennifer Zonderman, BioPorto, SVP of Global Marketing & Commercialization, +1 617 694 2918, jmz@bioporto.com

Hanne Foss, BioPorto, Head of Investor Relations, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units.

About BioPorto

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.