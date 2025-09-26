MyBody Introduces New Challenges, Smarter Tracking, and More Personalized Wellness Support

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness tools are always evolving as people look for practical ways to take care of themselves. MyBody’s latest updates add new challenges, a Mood & Symptoms tracker, and more science-based resources to help you build habits that last.

New Additions: Challenges, Tracking, and Education

With this update, MyBody goes beyond tracking weight. It fits into your daily routine. The Cortisol Detox Challenge offers a guided, science-based plan to help lower stress and support your health. You’ll get daily check-ins, tips, and reminders to keep you motivated, plus you can track your progress along the way.

The 28-day Pilates Challenge helps you build strength and flexibility at your own pace, with easy-to-follow steps, even if you’re new to Pilates.

And finally, the new Mood & Symptoms tracker helps you see how your habits affect your well-being. Each day, you can log your feelings, track symptoms, and spot patterns over time. For example, you might notice your energy improves on days you do Pilates or stick to your meal plan.

These features matter because they make wellness feel real and personal. Instead of setting vague goals, you get clear challenges and tools that fit your life.

What Is MyBody?

MyBody is a personalized meal and tracking app that helps with weight loss. It features a meal planner and carb counter to help you organize your daily meals. The app suggests recipes that fit your preferences. If you follow a low-carb diet, and gives you recommendations that change as you make different choices.

The app can help with different goals, like having more energy, getting stronger, or managing blood sugar. It even takes into account your favorite foods, fitness level, and what you want to achieve.

MyBody uses its features to make healthy living easier and more realistic. Rather than focusing on what you cannot eat, it helps you build habits you can stick with for the long term.

Transformations That Speak for Themselves

MyBody community is expanding, with people noticing that they feel more energized, motivated, and mindful of their habits. Many describe subtle yet meaningful shifts in their routines, such as swapping heavily processed snacks for more balanced options while still enjoying the foods they like. Instead of strict rules or restrictions, they find the app works as a supportive system that adapts to their lifestyle.

Rooted in Science, Centered on You

A lot of wellness programs don’t last because they use a one-size-fits-all plan and ignore how unique each person’s biology and habits are. MyBody is different because it uses research from nutrition science, behavioral psychology, and exercise physiology to shape its personalized recommendations.

For example, the Mood & Symptoms tracker is grounded in studies showing that daily self-monitoring increases self-awareness and supports behavior change. The Cortisol Detox Challenge is designed around research on stress hormones and their impact on metabolism, sleep, and mental health.

By focusing on what actually works for you, MyBody helps you move past generic routines and build habits that fit your life. With these new features, it’s more than just an app; it’s a partner for your long-term health.

Start Your Wellness Journey Now

The latest update makes MyBody even more personal and motivating, thanks to features like the Cortisol Detox and Pilates Challenges, the smarter Mood & Symptoms tracker, and expanded learning resources. These tools work together to help you build routines that last and make progress you can see and feel.

The new features are ready for you to try. Set up your profile and goals, check out the Cortisol Detox and Pilates Challenges, and use the Mood & Symptoms tracker to see your progress. MyBody can personalize your experience right away, so you get real support and results from the very beginning.

