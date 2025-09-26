United States Molecular Imaging Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033: Impacts of Advancing Imaging Technologies, Rising Chronic Disease Cases, and Demand for Early Diagnostics

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Molecular Imaging Market Report by Modality, Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Molecular Imaging Market is estimated to expand from US$ 2.40 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.45 billion in 2033, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.14% during 2025-2033. The growth is fueled by the emerging imaging technologies, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and enhanced demand for early diagnostic methods, improving patient care and treatment outcomes.







In the USA, molecular imaging has important roles in the early diagnosis, detection, and monitoring of many diseases, especially cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases. Clinicians use them to assess tumor behavior, measure the efficacy of therapy, and inform treatment options.



Molecular imaging also plays an important role in drug discovery, enabling scientists to test how new treatments behave with target tissues in real-time. Its increasing uses in personalized medicine assist with tailoring treatment to unique patients, enhancing prognosis and reducing side effects. With advances in technology, the range and usefulness of molecular imaging continue to grow, improving the general quality of healthcare within the U.S.



Growth Drivers in the United States Molecular Imaging Market

Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases



The United States market for molecular imaging is most strongly influenced by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases. Cancer is the second leading killer disease in the United States, and thus early and accurate diagnosis tools are essential for saving patients. Molecular imaging modalities like PET, SPECT, and hybrid imaging play a crucial role in tumor detection, staging, and assessing therapy response.

Cardiovascular conditions, still the leading cause of death in the U.S., also fuel adoption of molecular imaging for heart function tests. The aging population as well as lifestyle disorders like obesity and diabetes contribute additional demands for early and precise diagnosis. About 129 million individuals in the US suffer from one or more of the major chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, or diabetes, as estimated by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Five among the top 10 leading causes of death are attributable to avoidable chronic illnesses. During the last 20 years, the occurrence of these conditions has continued to rise steadily, and 42% of individuals have two or more chronic diseases, while 12% have five or more.



Technological Innovation and Hybrid Imaging Advancements



Imaging technology innovation is one of the most important drivers of growth for the U.S. molecular imaging industry. Hybrid modalities like PET/CT, PET/MRI, and SPECT/CT integrate both anatomical and functional information during a single scan, enhancing diagnostic accuracy while decreasing patient exposure to separate procedures. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being increasingly applied to imaging workflows, providing automatic image analysis, better accuracy, and quicker reporting. The U.S. is also leading the way to create new radiopharmaceutical tracers in oncology, neurology, and cardiology, increasing the clinical uses of molecular imaging.

Cloud-based platforms and telemedicine integration are also increasing clinicians' access to imaging data on a national level. These developments enhance workflow productivity and patient care efficacy as well as promote adoption in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and research institutions. November 2024, United Imaging has installed the world's first uMI Panvivo PET/CT at Pueblo Medical Imaging in Nevada, USA. This advanced platform boasts a NEMA spatial resolution of 2.9 mm and an effective sensitivity of 181 cps/kBq. With AI-driven 3D camera technology, the uMI Panvivo provides precision and care for all.



Strong Research Ecosystem and Federal Support



The United States enjoys a healthy biomedical research culture and significant federal investment in innovation in molecular imaging. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) support and oversee efforts to speed up development of imaging agents and imaging technologies. Universities, cancer centers, and research hospitals have extensive interactions with industry participants to foster translational research and clinical trials. Precision medicine programs initiated by the federal government focus on early detection and tailored treatment approaches, which are largely dependent on molecular imaging technologies.

August 2025, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has provided the UC Davis Department of Radiology with a National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering R01 Research Project Grant for $2.5 million over four years. The investment will develop a revolutionary medical imaging method that has the potential to greatly enhance the way physicians diagnose and comprehend cancer and bone and heart illness.



United States Molecular Imaging Market Challenges

High Equipment and Procedure Cost



The greatest challenge in the U.S. molecular imaging market is the premium cost of sophisticated equipment and procedures. PET, SPECT, and hybrid systems are costly, with big capital expenditures involving millions of dollars, out of reach for small hospitals and diagnostic clinics. The costs of running them are also high, involving maintenance, special infrastructure, and skilled personnel. On top of this, production and handling of radiopharmaceuticals incur extra expenditure. Medicare and private payers offer reimbursement for most molecular imaging tests, but coverage is sporadic for new applications and tracers. These economic impediments restrict access to rural regions and to under-resourced healthcare facilities.



Radiopharmaceutical Supply Chain and Regulatory Barrirs



The U.S. market for molecular imaging also experiences difficulties in the manufacture and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals. Tracers such as FDG, because they have a short half-life, need to be manufactured close to the site of use and require a dense network of cyclotrons and distribution centers. But shortages and logistics slowdowns consistently impact supply consistency, particularly in rural settings. And stringent FDA guidelines for the development and approval of new tracers establish prolonged timelines, hampering the introduction of innovative radiopharmaceuticals to the clinic. This constrains hospitals and imaging centers from expanding uses in oncology, neurology, and cardiology. Inefficiencies in the supply chain not only increase expense but also limit patient access to timely imaging procedures.

