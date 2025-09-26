Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc
(the "Company")
LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
RICHARD ROTH
2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VCT PLC
b) LEI
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
OT4 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1p EACH
GB00BN73FP21
b) Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|OT4: £0.055
|5,155
d) Aggregated information
- Volume/ Price/Total
OT4: 5,155 SHARES @ 5.5p £283.53
e) Date of the transaction
24 SEPTEMBER 2025
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
Following the above transaction, Richard Roth’s total holdings in the Company are 230,872 Ordinary Shares representing 0.83% of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries:
Lucius Cary
Oxford Technology Management
01865 784466