United States Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033: Prominent Players are Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic, and GE Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Report by Product, Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 2.35 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.49 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.18% from 2025 to 2033.

The United States image-guided therapy systems market witnessed notable growth, supported by technological advancements, rising minimally invasive procedures, and increased adoption in clinical practice, with forecasts indicating sustained expansion during the projected period.

Regional adoption of image-guided therapy systems in the United States varies, with states featuring advanced healthcare infrastructure and research institutions showing higher integration, while smaller or rural areas face barriers due to cost and limited accessibility.







The United States image-guided therapy systems market has evolved rapidly with the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques and the integration of advanced imaging modalities in clinical practice. Image-guided therapy systems combine real-time imaging technologies, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound, with navigation software to enhance surgical precision and outcomes. These systems are widely used in neurosurgery, oncology, cardiology, and orthopedics, enabling physicians to accurately target treatment areas while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic procedures have driven interest in adopting image-guided therapy systems across the country.



In addition to improving clinical accuracy, these systems play a crucial role in reducing recovery times and lowering complication rates compared to traditional open surgeries. Healthcare providers in the United States are investing in advanced equipment to meet patient demands for safer and more effective treatment options. Partnerships between medical device companies and healthcare institutions have further supported the integration of image-guided technologies into routine medical care. With supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing reimbursement coverage, the adoption of these systems is expanding across hospitals, outpatient clinics, and research facilities.



Despite the promising outlook, challenges such as high capital investment costs, the need for skilled professionals, and complex integration with existing infrastructure continue to hinder widespread adoption. However, ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital imaging are expected to address many of these barriers. As healthcare institutions strive to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, the image-guided therapy systems market in the United States remains positioned for steady growth in the coming years.



Key Factors Driving the United States Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Growth

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures



The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries has been one of the primary drivers of the image-guided therapy systems market in the United States. Patients and physicians alike favor minimally invasive approaches due to shorter recovery times, fewer complications, and reduced hospital stays compared to traditional surgeries. Image-guided therapy systems enable precise visualization and navigation during procedures, thereby increasing surgical accuracy and improving outcomes.

These systems are particularly crucial in complex areas such as neurosurgery, interventional cardiology, and oncology. As the population ages and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions rises, the demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to grow. This trend directly fuels the adoption of image-guided therapy systems across hospitals, specialty clinics, and advanced care centers nationwide.



Technological Advancements in Imaging and Navigation Systems



Rapid technological advancements in imaging and navigation systems have significantly supported the growth of image-guided therapy in the United States. Developments in high-resolution imaging modalities, 3D visualization, and real-time navigation software have enhanced the ability of physicians to accurately perform complex procedures. The integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning further improves the precision, safety, and efficiency of surgical interventions.

These innovations not only assist in diagnosing and treating diseases more effectively but also enable personalized treatment planning tailored to individual patients. Additionally, improvements in portability and system design have expanded the application of these technologies in outpatient and ambulatory surgical settings. As technology continues to evolve, healthcare institutions are more inclined to adopt image-guided therapy systems, boosting market expansion.



Expanding Applications Across Multiple Specialties



The versatility of image-guided therapy systems across diverse medical specialties is another key driver of market growth. Initially prominent in neurosurgery, these systems have expanded into oncology, orthopedics, cardiology, urology, and gastroenterology, where precision in treatment delivery is critical. The ability to integrate different imaging modalities with surgical tools allows healthcare providers to perform highly accurate procedures while minimizing risks. This multi-specialty applicability broadens the adoption base across hospitals and specialty clinics, ensuring consistent demand for such technologies.

Furthermore, the growing use of image-guided therapies in radiation oncology and interventional procedures highlights their expanding role in modern medicine. As physicians seek to enhance clinical outcomes and patients demand advanced treatment options, the broadening scope of applications continues to accelerate adoption of image-guided therapy systems in the United States.



Challenges in the United States Image-guided Therapy Systems Market

High Cost of Equipment and Infrastructure



One of the most significant challenges in the adoption of image-guided therapy systems is the high cost of equipment and supporting infrastructure. Advanced systems that integrate MRI, CT, or robotic-assisted imaging solutions require substantial capital investment, which can be prohibitive for smaller hospitals and outpatient clinics. In addition to the initial purchase, maintenance costs, software upgrades, and training expenses add to the financial burden.

This challenge is further compounded by disparities in reimbursement coverage, as not all procedures utilizing image-guided therapy are adequately reimbursed. The financial barrier limits widespread accessibility and adoption, creating a gap between large, well-funded healthcare institutions and smaller facilities. Unless cost-effective solutions or flexible financing models are introduced, affordability will remain a major obstacle to market growth.



Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Integration Issues



The successful use of image-guided therapy systems requires skilled medical professionals trained in both advanced imaging technologies and specialized surgical procedures. However, there is a shortage of adequately trained personnel in many parts of the United States, limiting the effective implementation of these systems. Furthermore, integrating new systems with existing hospital infrastructure and electronic health records can be complex, often requiring additional technical expertise and workflow adjustments.

These integration challenges can delay adoption and reduce operational efficiency. Without streamlined interoperability and sufficient workforce training, many healthcare providers face barriers to fully leveraging the potential of image-guided therapy. Addressing these issues through improved training programs, standardized protocols, and user-friendly technology interfaces will be crucial to overcoming these challenges and supporting long-term adoption.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United States

Company Analysis:

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric Company

Brainlab

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Market Segmentations

Product

Endoscope

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

X-Rat Fluoroscopy

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Positron Emission Tomography

Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Research & Academic Institutions

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7evxe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment