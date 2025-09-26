Anemia Treatment Market Analysis by Disease Type, Therapy Class, Route of Administration, Countries and Competitive Landscape 2025-2033

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anemia Treatment Market Report by Disease Type, Therapy Class, Route of Administration, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The treatment market for anemia around the world is set to see significant growth, from US$ 11.84 billion in 2024 to US$ 22.45 billion by 2033

This is due to rising awareness of the effects of anemia and improved treatment measures. The market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.37% between 2025 and 2033 based on innovations and better patient care measures.









Treatment of anemia involves dealing with the underlying cause of the disease, which is a deficiency in healthy red blood cells to transport sufficient oxygen to the tissues in the body. Diet modification, iron tablets, vitamin B12 injections, and drugs such as erythropoietin that stimulate the production of red blood cells are the typical treatments. Severe anemia can result in the need for blood transfusion or bone marrow transplantation.



Treatment regimen commonly relies upon the type of anemia - iron-deficiency anemia being the most prevalent. As anemia awareness increases, so does interest in treatments to enhance energy and overall well-being.



Moreover, with increasing emphasis on preventive care, many individuals are seeking preventive supplementation and lifestyle adjustments, enhancing the treatment's popularity. Healthcare providers often recommend routine screenings, especially for at-risk populations such as women, pregnant individuals, and those with chronic diseases. Overall, effective anemia treatment significantly impacts quality of life, making it a crucial area in healthcare.



Growth Drivers in the Global Anemia Treatment Market

Rising Prevalence of Anemia Worldwide



An expanding global burden of anemia, specifically in women of childbearing age, children, and the elderly, is a major push for the anemia treatment market. Over 1.6 billion individuals worldwide are affected by anemia, and the leading cause of anemia is iron deficiency, as reported by WHO. An expanding number of cases associated with chronic conditions, nutritional deficiencies, and genetic disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell anemia are spurring demand for treatments.

The burden is especially high in developing regions, where poor nutrition and limited healthcare access worsen prevalence. This rising patient pool continues to create sustained demand for anemia therapies globally. The WHO Regions of Africa and South-East Asia are most affected with an estimated 106 million women and 103 million children affected by anaemia in Africa and 244 million women and 83 million children affected in South-East Asia.



Technological Innovations in Treatment Methodologies



The market for the treatment of anemia is growing rapidly owing to innovations in drug formulations, delivery systems, and new therapeutic modalities. Innovative therapies like intravenous (IV) iron formulations, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), and gene therapy for anemic disorders are enhancing patient outcomes. Advanced therapies minimize side effects, enhance efficacy, and provide convenient dosing frequencies. In addition, drug development by biotechnology is offering targeted treatments for certain forms of anemia, such as anemia associated with CKD and cancer. With ongoing innovation, enhanced availability to innovative treatments is fueling the global market's growth.

August 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported that the FDA has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are ESA-naive and might require frequent RBC transfusions. This first-line clearance is on the basis of interim Phase 3 COMMANDS trial results, which reported that Reblozyl offers higher efficacy in RBC transfusion independence and hemoglobin rise over epoetin alfa in both ring sideroblast-positive and ring sideroblast-negative patients. This reflects Reblozyl's potential to treat chronic anemia earlier for more patients.



Boosting Healthcare Investments and Awareness



Growing healthcare spending and increased awareness about the health consequences of anemia are strong market drivers. Governments and healthcare institutions across the globe are launching awareness campaigns and nutritional initiatives to meet iron deficiency anemia. Public-private collaborations are financing affordable access to treatment, especially in emerging economies. And growth in diagnostic tests is facilitating early diagnosis, enhancing treatment uptake.

Drug makers are also increasing outreach in underserved areas to reach untapped demand. Stronger investments in healthcare infrastructure and education have led to increased access to anemia treatments, and the success pattern of this market is reflected in the growth curve. June 2024, Geron Corporation said that the FDA has approved RYTELOT (imetelstat) for adult patients with lower-risk or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes, who have transfusion-dependent anemia and have not responded to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.



Global Anemia Treatment Market Challenges

High Rate of Treatment and Poor Accessibility



One of the main challenges to the market of anemia treatments is that expensive advanced therapies, such as ESAs and intravenous iron products, are quite costly. In middle- and low-income nations, limited healthcare infrastructure and affordability limit patient access to quality treatments. Some patients use inexpensive oral iron supplements, which are not adequate for more serious cases. Lack of reimbursement policies in certain areas also decreases access to advanced therapies. This inconsistency between low-income and high-income countries results in an imbalanced market environment, limiting the aggregate growth potential of the anemia treatment market.



Side Effects and Safety Issues of Treatments



Anemia treatments are necessary but come with dangers and side effects that limit their mass appeal. Oral iron supplements can produce gastrointestinal side effects, while intravenous iron risks causing allergic reactions. ESAs, while being effective, carry cardiovascular risks and could potentially be unsuitable for patients. They are often non-compliant due to these safety issues, diminishing the efficacy of treatment. Additionally, chronic treatment of genetic anemias such as thalassemia includes frequent transfusions that can increase iron overload and complications. These issues are a primary concern for better patient compliance and market growth.

