OMS Energy Technologies Inc. CEO How Meng Hock Takes Center Stage at DFIN Capital Markets Event

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. How Meng Hock, was invited to serve as a featured panelist at Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) event for Southeast Asian companies considering a public listing, “Inside the C-Suite: Real Stories on U.S. IPO & Public Listing.” Mr. How’s appearance comes on the heels of OMS’s successful listing on Nasdaq earlier this year, underscoring the Company’s strong regional presence and industry leadership.

The event brought together corporate leaders and capital markets experts from the U.S. and Southeast Asia to discuss strategies, challenges, and best practices around navigating the IPO process. Having recently guided OMS to a strong market debut, Mr. How shared his expert perspectives on preparing for the challenges of public listing, building and sustaining credibility with investors, and crafting and communicating an effective post-IPO growth strategy.

“Going public was both a milestone and a learning journey for OMS,” said Mr. How. “I was proud to share our experience alongside a distinguished panel of experts from across the capital markets ecosystem, and I hope other Southeast Asian companies considering a U.S. IPO benefited from our insights. While listing in the U.S. came with challenges, it also brought a myriad of opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders – opportunities OMS is poised to seize through continued innovation and execution excellence.”

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

