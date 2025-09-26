Layer Brett Launches New Ethereum Layer 2 to Outperform Solana in Speed and Cost

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a significant step forward in blockchain technology with the launch of Layer Brett , a new Ethereum Layer 2 protocol. Designed to solve persistent issues with Ethereum's high transaction fees and network congestion, this protocol is poised to offer a genuinely high performance experience.

By building on Ethereum’s robust and time-tested security, Layer Brett aims to provide near-instant transactions at a fraction of the cost, setting a new bar for decentralized finance and Web3 applications.

Fostering a New Era of Scalability

Layer Brett's network takes transactions and processes them off chain, then groups them before submitting them to the Ethereum mainnet for final settlement. This approach not only boosts throughput significantly but also cuts down on gas fees, making the network much more accessible. In a head to head comparison with other networks, Layer Brett's technical design holds its own, even against a well known blockchain like Solana.

Solana has earned its reputation for being fast and low cost. But Layer Brett offers a very similar user experience while remaining securely tied to the decentralization of the Ethereum ecosystem. For both users and developers, this provides a major advantage: the ability to get high performance without having to give up on Ethereum's fundamental integrity.

The $LBRETT Token Presale and Utility

It's also worth noting the project’s native token, $LBRETT, is now available through an ongoing presale that has already captured significant attention. The presale provides an early entry point, allowing participants to acquire the token at $0.0058 and secure a crucial first-mover advantage. Unlike many meme tokens that rely on hype alone, Layer Brett integrates tangible utility right into its core. The network's live staking engine, for instance, allows token holders to earn rewards.

Early participants in the presale have been offered some very generous annual percentage yields (APYs). These rates decrease as more users join the network. The whole idea is to incentivize early adoption and traction to get the project stability off to a strong start.

Market Momentum and Future Outlook

The presale is moving at a blistering pace, a clear sign that the market is hungry for projects that marry cultural appeal with real-world practicality. A major part of this is the project’s tokenomics, including a capped supply of 10 billion $LBRETT tokens, designed with long-term growth in mind.

On top of that, a $1 million giveaway and ongoing community campaigns are adding to the excitement and helping to build a truly active user base. Looking ahead, the Layer Brett roadmap includes plans for crosschain interoperability and more DeFi integrations, ensuring the ecosystem will continue to evolve far into the future.

Redefining Decentralized Finance

Layer Brett’s arrival marks a clear shift in the blockchain world. Projects are now focusing on a new ideal: delivering both top notch performance and uncompromising security. By building on Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett offers a platform that is not just fast and cost effective, but also ties directly into the most established smart contract blockchain. It's this powerful combination of speed, low fees, and Ethereum’s security that directly addresses key concerns for everyone. Because of this, the project is in a great spot to grab a big chunk of the market.

Community First Approach and Concluding Remarks

The Layer Brett team remains committed to a decentralized, community first model. The presale , which requires no KYC, is a testament to this, ensuring that participants can maintain full control and self custody of their assets. By offering a platform where cultural engagement meets a robust technical infrastructure, Layer Brett is poised to redefine the utility of meme inspired tokens, paving the way for a more efficient and accessible decentralized future.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Media Contact:

Name: Max

Email: marketing@layerbrett.com

