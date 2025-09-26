United States Power Equipment Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Focus on Generators, Transformers, Switchgears, Circuit Breakers, and Power Cables

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Power Equipment Market Report by Equipment Type, Power Generation Source, End-User, Application, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Power Equipment Market is expected to expand immensely from US$ 8.96 Billion in 2024 to US$ 13.85 Billion by the year 2033. This expansion demonstrates a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.96% over the years between 2025 and 2033. The drivers for the expansion are technology improvements, a higher demand for effective power solutions, and a developing emphasis on sustainability in many industries.







The fact that power equipment is versatile renders it irreplaceable in most industries such as agriculture, where tillers and tractors enable extensive farming activities. Generally, power equipment increases productivity, conserves time, and enhances the quality of work in numerous applications across the USA.



Growth Driver in the United States Power Equipment Market

Infrastructure Expansion and Urbanization



The speed and scale of infrastructure development and urbanization throughout the U.S. is a key driver of the power equipment market. From broad transportation initiatives to residential development projects, construction zones need dependable generators, compressors, and other power equipment. Federal and state-level investment in roads, bridges, and clean energy initiatives are spurring demand for tough, high-performance power equipment.

Urbanization and smart city development also drive the demand further for optimized solutions that are capable of handling high workloads while being energy efficient. As of November 2024, over $568 billion of IIJA funding had been obligated toward 66,000 state-level projects, ranging from bridges to roads, airports, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.



Shift Toward Renewable Energy Integration



The U.S. power industry is more committed to renewable energy, and this has fueled high demand for solar panels, hydro turbines, and related electrical components. Tax credits, government incentives, and more stringent emission policies promote companies and households to use clean energy solutions. With increasing renewable capacity, power equipment like inverters, smart cables, and grid connection systems are experiencing increased adoption.

This change not only supports sustainability but also enables long-term prospects for solar and hydro equipment manufacturers. Feb 2025, SolAmerica Energy and Radiance Solar have inaugurated the Stephenson S1 Solar Project, 2.86-megawatt in size, located in Freeport, Illinois. This partnership is a demonstration of their commitment to making renewable energy available in the state and Radiance's 26th community solar project in Illinois, which cemented its industry leadership.



Growing Residential and Backup Power Demand



Increased frequency of extreme weather events, as well as the requirement for efficient electricity in suburban and rural communities, are boosting adoption of residential power equipment. Homeowners are increasingly making investments in backup generators, solar panels, and state-of-the-art energy storage solutions to provide uninterrupted supply during power cuts. The growth of remote work and digital lifestyles has also boosted domestic dependence on efficient power solutions.

This constant housing demand creates a strong foundation for the U.S. power equipment industry together with massive industrial uses. As of 2023, the refining operation capacity of the United States totaled 18.24 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Additionally, the United States refining capacity is expected to grow substantially in the next few years, thanks to the imminent projects.



Challenge in the United States Power Equipment Market

High Capital and Maintenance Costs



Power equipment, particularly generators, solar panels, and hydro systems, requires substantial initial investment. Maintenance and operating expenses further contribute to the burden, making adoption challenging for small enterprises and low-cost households. There are available finance options, but high interest rates can deter investment. This financial barrier hinders increased penetration of sophisticated technologies, especially in the renewable energy and domestic markets.



Supply Chain and Regulatory Uncertainty



The U.S. power equipment industry relies considerably on international supply chains for materials and parts like semiconductors, metals, and advanced electronics. Interruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, transportation bottlenecks, or trade barriers tend to cause delays and price fluctuations. Moreover, changing federal and state regulations related to emissions, safety, and energy efficiency compel frequent design changes, increasing costs for producers and lowering production cycle predictability.

