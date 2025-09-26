Defiance Launches JEDI – Drone & Modern Warfare ETF: Exposure to Leading Drone and Modern Warfare Companies

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the JEDI – Defiance Drone & Modern Warfare ETF , providing investors exposure to the drone and modern warfare industry while deliberately excluding legacy defense companies. JEDI targets firms advancing next-generation warfare technologies, with a strong emphasis on cutting-edge military drones and space defense, including satellites, missile solutions, and space-based warfare systems critical to modern geopolitical strategies.

The JEDI ETF tracks the BITA Drone & Modern Warfare Select Index using a passive management approach. The index includes companies listed on global exchanges in developed markets that derive at least 50% of their revenue from one or more of the following areas:

• Military drones

• AI-driven warfare and military IT

• Unmanned systems

• Electronic and communication warfare

• Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)

• Space warfare, military satellites, and missile solutions

• Military cybersecurity

• Military robotics

This launch aligns with the Department of Defense’s initiatives to accelerate U.S. drone production and expand space defense capabilities. Recent executive orders and policies prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones, fast-track autonomous systems, and advance space-based technologies, including satellite networks and missile defense systems, to counter China’s growing influence in global drone and space warfare markets.

“The JEDI ETF captures the future of defense with military drones, cyber, AI-driven warfare, and space warfare—leaving legacy defense behind and positioning investors to seize modern warfare innovation,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CIO at Defiance ETFs.”

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Its first-mover leveraged single-stock and crypto-linked ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth themes, providing precise leverage exposure without the need for a margin account.

Important Disclosures

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor and investment adviser. The Fund’s sub-adviser is Penserra Capital Management LLC.

Equity Market Risk. Equity securities may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value due to factors that affect securities markets generally or specific issuers, industries, or sectors.

Drone and Aerospace & Defense Companies Risk. Companies in the drone and aerospace & defense industries rely heavily on government demand, budgets, and regulation. They may face risks from contract modifications or cancellations, regulatory changes, and competitive bidding processes. Drone companies may also be subject to volatility, rapid technological change, intellectual property risks, and dependence on U.S. government contracts.

Cybersecurity Companies Risk. Cybersecurity firms may face intense competition, rapid product obsolescence, and heavy reliance on intellectual property rights. They may also be targets of cyberattacks, which can adversely affect their operations and performance.

Foreign Securities and Depositary Receipt Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities, including ADRs, involve risks such as currency fluctuations, political or economic instability, differing accounting standards, and less regulatory oversight.

Geopolitical and Sanctions Risk. Events such as war, terrorism, sanctions, or political instability can increase volatility and negatively affect the Fund’s investments. Government-imposed capital controls or sanctions may also restrict the Fund’s ability to transact in certain securities.

Concentration Risk. Because the Fund concentrates in the aerospace, defense technology, and related sectors, its performance may be more volatile than funds with broader exposure.

Market Capitalization Risk. Large-cap companies may be mature and slower-growing, while mid- and small-cap companies may face greater volatility, limited resources, and higher sensitivity to economic or regulatory changes.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and seeks to replicate its Index. It does not attempt to outperform the Index or take defensive positions in declining markets.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund may invest a larger portion of assets in fewer issuers than diversified funds, increasing its exposure to the risks of individual companies.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized with limited operating history, so investors have no track record on which to base decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

JEDI is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

