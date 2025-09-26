Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Global Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Pre-employment drug screens, Post-employment), by Product (Consumables), by Mode, by Drug, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global employer and workplace drug testing market size was estimated at USD 6.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach 9.08 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2033. This market focuses on detecting the presence of illicit drugs and controlled substances in biological samples to support workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and productivity.







Testing methods such as urine, oral fluid, hair, and blood analysis are widely used across industries, including transportation, manufacturing, construction, and energy, to reduce workplace accidents and absenteeism. Employer and workplace drug testing plays a significant role in pre-employment screening, random testing, and post-incident investigations, helping organizations maintain a safe and compliant workforce.

The demand is driven by stricter government regulations, corporate policies promoting drug-free environments, and the availability of advanced rapid testing kits and laboratory-based confirmation methods. Growing awareness of substance abuse impacts on workforce performance and safety is further encouraging adoption across both developed and emerging markets.



According to a national survey by American Addiction Centers, 15.3% of U.S. workers reported working under the influence of alcohol, while 2.9% admitted to being under the influence of illicit drugs in 2024. These figures underscore a significant challenge for U.S. employers, highlighting the need for strong workplace drug testing policies.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on workplace safety and productivity, prompting organizations to adopt measures that ensure a drug-free environment. Rising awareness of the adverse effects of substance misuse in the workplace, including reduced productivity, increased absenteeism, workplace accidents, and legal liabilities, further drives demand for drug testing services.

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rising demand for pre-employment testing

Stringent laws mandating alcohol and drug testing in the workplace

Rising prevalence of substance use in the workplace

Market restraint analysis

Changing legal environment and changing societal norms

Market opportunity analysis

Technological advancement in drug testing for workplace

Companies Featured

First Advantage

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Cordant Health Solutions

DISA Global Solutions

HireRight, LLC

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Omega Laboratories

Psychemedics Corporation

Global Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pre-employment drug screens

Post-employment

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Consumables

Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Services

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Urine

Hair

Oral Fluid

Instant testing

Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

IT/Finance

Manufacturing

Transportation

Construction

Retail and Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Other Professional Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

