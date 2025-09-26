Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Global Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Pre-employment drug screens, Post-employment), by Product (Consumables), by Mode, by Drug, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global employer and workplace drug testing market size was estimated at USD 6.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach 9.08 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2033. This market focuses on detecting the presence of illicit drugs and controlled substances in biological samples to support workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and productivity.
Testing methods such as urine, oral fluid, hair, and blood analysis are widely used across industries, including transportation, manufacturing, construction, and energy, to reduce workplace accidents and absenteeism. Employer and workplace drug testing plays a significant role in pre-employment screening, random testing, and post-incident investigations, helping organizations maintain a safe and compliant workforce.
The demand is driven by stricter government regulations, corporate policies promoting drug-free environments, and the availability of advanced rapid testing kits and laboratory-based confirmation methods. Growing awareness of substance abuse impacts on workforce performance and safety is further encouraging adoption across both developed and emerging markets.
According to a national survey by American Addiction Centers, 15.3% of U.S. workers reported working under the influence of alcohol, while 2.9% admitted to being under the influence of illicit drugs in 2024. These figures underscore a significant challenge for U.S. employers, highlighting the need for strong workplace drug testing policies.
Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on workplace safety and productivity, prompting organizations to adopt measures that ensure a drug-free environment. Rising awareness of the adverse effects of substance misuse in the workplace, including reduced productivity, increased absenteeism, workplace accidents, and legal liabilities, further drives demand for drug testing services.
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve
- COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$9.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market driver analysis
- Rising demand for pre-employment testing
- Stringent laws mandating alcohol and drug testing in the workplace
- Rising prevalence of substance use in the workplace
Market restraint analysis
- Changing legal environment and changing societal norms
Market opportunity analysis
- Technological advancement in drug testing for workplace
Global Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- PESTEL Analysis
Companies Featured
- First Advantage
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Abbott
- Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Cordant Health Solutions
- DISA Global Solutions
- HireRight, LLC
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Omega Laboratories
- Psychemedics Corporation
Global Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Report Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Pre-employment drug screens
- Post-employment
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Rapid Testing Devices
- Services
Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Urine
- Hair
- Oral Fluid
- Instant testing
Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Alcohol
- Cannabis/Marijuana
- Cocaine
- Opioids
- Amphetamine & Methamphetamine
- LSD
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- IT/Finance
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Construction
- Retail and Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Education
- Other Professional Services
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzo9gl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment