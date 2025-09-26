Chijet Motor Company Announces Private Placement Offering of Up to $20.0 Million

New York, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) (“Chijet” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain non-U.S. institutional investors for a private placement offering of units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants for gross proceeds of up to $20.0 million.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share (par value $0.003) at an offering price of $0.15 per share and three warrants, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $0.18 per share. The warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance and may be exercised on a cashless basis under certain circumstances.

Cooley SG LLP acted as U.S. special counsel to the Company, with Harney Westwood & Riegels serving as Cayman Islands counsel and Beijing Docvit Law Firm as PRC counsel.

The offering is being made pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation S thereunder.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'predict,' 'outlook,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'assume,' 'contemplate,' 'continue,' 'positioned,' 'forecast,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com