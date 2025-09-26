Mobix Labs Awarded BAE Systems Gold Tier Supplier Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company developing next-generation connectivity solutions for defense, aerospace, and high-reliability markets, today announced that it has once again received the prestigious Gold Tier Supplier Award from BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program. This marks the second consecutive year that Mobix Labs has been recognized as a top-performing supplier to BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program evaluates suppliers on rigorous standards for quality and delivery. To achieve Gold Tier status, suppliers must demonstrate industry-leading performance metrics. In its most recent six-month scorecard, Mobix Labs achieved zero DDPM (defects per million) and 100% on-time delivery —reflecting the company’s commitment to excellence in supporting mission-critical defense programs.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from BAE Systems for the second year in a row,” said Bob Ydens, Vice President and General Manager of Mobix Labs Interconnect Products. “This award underscores our team’s relentless focus on quality and reliability as we deliver advanced technologies that play a vital role in BAE Systems’ defense and aerospace platforms. We look forward to building on our long-standing partnership with BAE Systems as we expand into new applications and opportunities.”

BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector relies on its Partner 2 Win program to maintain the highest standards of performance across its global supply chain. Only suppliers meeting the most stringent thresholds for quality and delivery receive Gold Tier recognition.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, imaging, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides advanced defense technology across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. Its Electronic Systems sector delivers cutting-edge electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions to support global defense and aerospace programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Mobix Labs’ business strategy, future operations, anticipated financial performance, prospects, plans, objectives, and opportunities, including but not limited to the Company’s expectations relating to its relationship with BAE Systems and other customers, the expansion into new applications and markets, and the development and delivery of advanced connectivity solutions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Mobix Labs’ control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to the Company’s limited operating history; its ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize new products; its dependence on key customers and suppliers; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving markets in which it operates; risks related to macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical developments; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Mobix Labs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

