Middle East Healthcare IT Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Key Opportunities Lie in Government-led Modernization, Digital Integration, and Technologies Like IoT and EHRs

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Healthcare IT Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Electronic Prescribing Systems, Medical Imaging Information), by Delivery Mode, by End-use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East healthcare IT market size was estimated at USD 53.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 214.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Increasing usage of smartphones, a growing demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care, technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, and an increase in initiatives and investments supporting eHealth and digital transformation are driving overall market growth.







The market is rapidly expanding, driven by large-scale government modernization programs, accelerated digital transformation, and rising demand for integrated, patient-centric care. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar invest heavily in health IT infrastructure, focusing on interoperability, digital licensing, unified records, and smart healthcare delivery. For instance, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has advanced national platforms such as Riayati under the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR) program, enabling unified access to clinical data across thousands of healthcare facilities and enhancing provider collaboration.



Healthcare providers across the region are increasingly adopting electronic health records (EHRs), clinical decision support systems, telehealth platforms, and hospital information systems to improve efficiency and care coordination. The UAE has also introduced Internet of Things (IoT) applications in healthcare.

Emirates Health Services (EHS) uses connected devices to monitor real-time patient metrics such as blood pressure, glucose levels, heart rate, and oxygen saturation, integrating this data into unified health records. In February 2025, the Ministry of Health and Prevention launched a National Unified Licensing Platform that consolidates licensing services for healthcare professionals across all federal and local authorities, standardizing and simplifying the process nationwide.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $53.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $214.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Middle East



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing usage of smartphones

Growing demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of- hospital care

Technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure

Increase in number of initiatives and investments supporting eHealth and digital health

Rise in healthcare expenditure prompting cost cutting initiatives

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of data privacy

Lack of medical expertise

Business Environment Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Philips Healthcare

Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)

Athenahealth, Inc. (Acquired by Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital)

GE Healthcare

Agfa- Gevaert Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Optum, Inc.

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute, Inc.

IQVIA

SAP

Accenture

Middle East Healthcare IT Market Report Segmentation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions)

Laboratory Information

Clinical Information Systems

Medical Imaging Information Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Monitoring Analysis Software

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

Electronic Health Records

Licensed Software

Technology Resale

Subscriptions

Professional Services

Others

Tele-healthcare

Tele-care

Tele-Health

Revenue Cycle Management

Integrated

Standalone

eClinical Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & CDMS

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

eConsent

Population Health Management (PHM)

Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Software

Hardware

Barcodes

RFID Tags

Services

Clinical alarm management

Nurse Call Systems

Physiological Monitors

Bed Alarms

EMR Integration Systems

Ventilators

Others

Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Customer Service and Support

Digital Commerce

Marketing

Sales

Cross -CRM

Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers

Enrollment and Member Management

Provider Management

Claims Management

Value based Payments

Revenue Management and Billing

Analytics

Personalize/CRM

Clinical Decision Support

Data management and support

Others

Healthcare Analytics

Descriptive Analysis

Predictive Analysis

Prescriptive Analysis

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Solutions

Software

On-Demand/On-premise

Cloud-based/ Web-based

Services

Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Physician's Clinic

Others (Laboratories, Pharmacy, etc.)

Long-term Care Facilities

Specialty Centers

Healthcare Payers

Government

Commercial

Life Sciences Industry

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic institutes

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6d18z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment