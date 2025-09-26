Middle East Healthcare IT Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Key Opportunities Lie in Government-led Modernization, Digital Integration, and Technologies Like IoT and EHRs

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Healthcare IT Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Electronic Prescribing Systems, Medical Imaging Information), by Delivery Mode, by End-use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East healthcare IT market size was estimated at USD 53.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 214.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2033.
Increasing usage of smartphones, a growing demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care, technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, and an increase in initiatives and investments supporting eHealth and digital transformation are driving overall market growth.
The market is rapidly expanding, driven by large-scale government modernization programs, accelerated digital transformation, and rising demand for integrated, patient-centric care. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar invest heavily in health IT infrastructure, focusing on interoperability, digital licensing, unified records, and smart healthcare delivery. For instance, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has advanced national platforms such as Riayati under the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR) program, enabling unified access to clinical data across thousands of healthcare facilities and enhancing provider collaboration.
Healthcare providers across the region are increasingly adopting electronic health records (EHRs), clinical decision support systems, telehealth platforms, and hospital information systems to improve efficiency and care coordination. The UAE has also introduced Internet of Things (IoT) applications in healthcare.
Emirates Health Services (EHS) uses connected devices to monitor real-time patient metrics such as blood pressure, glucose levels, heart rate, and oxygen saturation, integrating this data into unified health records. In February 2025, the Ministry of Health and Prevention launched a National Unified Licensing Platform that consolidates licensing services for healthcare professionals across all federal and local authorities, standardizing and simplifying the process nationwide.
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve
- COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$53.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$214.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.5%
|Regions Covered
|Middle East
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing usage of smartphones
- Growing demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of- hospital care
- Technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure
- Increase in number of initiatives and investments supporting eHealth and digital health
- Rise in healthcare expenditure prompting cost cutting initiatives
Market Restraint Analysis
- Lack of data privacy
- Lack of medical expertise
Business Environment Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
Companies Featured
- Philips Healthcare
- Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)
- Athenahealth, Inc. (Acquired by Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital)
- GE Healthcare
- Agfa- Gevaert Group
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Optum, Inc.
- IBM
- Oracle
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- IQVIA
- SAP
- Accenture
Middle East Healthcare IT Market Report Segmentation
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems
- Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions)
- Laboratory Information
- Clinical Information Systems
- Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Radiology Information Systems
- Monitoring Analysis Software
- Picture Archiving and Communication Systems
- Electronic Health Records
- Licensed Software
- Technology Resale
- Subscriptions
- Professional Services
- Others
- Tele-healthcare
- Tele-care
- Tele-Health
- Revenue Cycle Management
- Integrated
- Standalone
- eClinical Solutions
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)
- Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & CDMS
- Clinical Analytics Platforms
- Clinical Data Integration Platforms
- Safety Solutions
- Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)
- Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)
- Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)
- eConsent
- Population Health Management (PHM)
- Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management
- Software
- Hardware
- Barcodes
- RFID Tags
- Services
- Clinical alarm management
- Nurse Call Systems
- Physiological Monitors
- Bed Alarms
- EMR Integration Systems
- Ventilators
- Others
- Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Customer Service and Support
- Digital Commerce
- Marketing
- Sales
- Cross -CRM
- Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers
- Enrollment and Member Management
- Provider Management
- Claims Management
- Value based Payments
- Revenue Management and Billing
- Analytics
- Personalize/CRM
- Clinical Decision Support
- Data management and support
- Others
- Healthcare Analytics
- Descriptive Analysis
- Predictive Analysis
- Prescriptive Analysis
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Solutions
- Software
- On-Demand/On-premise
- Cloud-based/ Web-based
- Services
- Hardware
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Healthcare Providers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Outpatient Facilities
- Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)
- Physician's Clinic
- Others (Laboratories, Pharmacy, etc.)
- Long-term Care Facilities
- Specialty Centers
- Healthcare Payers
- Government
- Commercial
- Life Sciences Industry
- Pharma & Biotech Organizations
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Academic institutes
Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Oman
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6d18z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment