NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Purchases 444 TAO Tokens and Stakes with Top-Ranked Validator RoundTable21

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has purchased 444 TAO tokens, the native digital asset of the Bittensor network, for a total consideration of approximately USD$134,177, at an average price of approximately USD$302 per token. The tokens were immediately staked with RoundTable21, one of Bittensor’s top-ranked validators.

This initial purchase generates real-time, recurring revenue while directly supporting the security and performance of the Bittensor ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to be putting our strategy into action, as outlined in our July 20, 2025, announcement. This milestone marks the beginning of NextGen’s deeper integration with the Bittensor ecosystem and reflects our commitment to positioning the Company at the forefront of decentralized AI and high-performance computing. By actively participating in the network through token staking and validator partnerships, we are taking the tangible steps to unlock new opportunities for growth and long-term value creation”, said Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer of NextGen. “Think of Bittensor like a global AI competition; miners are the competitors creating AI outputs, and validators like RoundTable21 are the judges. By staking our TAO with a top-performing judge, we earn real-time rewards while directly contributing to the growth and integrity of the network. This is a live revenue stream, aligned with our strategy of building regulated, revenue-driven digital infrastructure.”

Strategic Significance for NextGen

This transaction represents a key step in NextGen’s strategy to bridge traditional capital markets with the emerging world of decentralized AI and digital networks. By staking its TAO immediately:

It diversifies revenue streams with a scalable, infrastructure-based income source.

It positions NextGen to expand into validator operations, subnet development, and other AI-driven opportunities within the Bittensor network.

Corporate Changes

The Company also announces today the resignation of Alexander Tjiang from the Board. The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Alexander Tjiang for his dedicated services and valuable contributions during his tenure with the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Alexander Tjiang will continue to work alongside and provide services to the Company as an independent advisor.

“I am honoured to have been able to contribute to NextGen’s growth over my tenure at the Company. Working with Matt Priebe and the leadership team during this period of significant growth has been an immensely rewarding experience. I look forward to continuing to support NextGen in my new capacity as an advisor following my transition from director.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

