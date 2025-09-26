Patient Handling Equipment Market Size Projected to Reach USD 23.95 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Chronic Diseases and Smart Healthcare Innovations

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient handling equipment market size is projected to reach nearly USD 23.95 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 13.53 billion in 2025. It is accelerating at a strong CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The growing prevalence of age-related mobility issues, the rise in home healthcare, and the high incidence of chronic diseases drive market growth.

Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest market share of 37% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the wheelchairs and scooters segment held the major market share in 2024.

and scooters segment held the major market share in 2024. By application, the acute and critical care segment contributed the biggest market share of 28% in 2024.

By application, the mobility assistance segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share of 41% in 2024.

Market Size, Growth, and Forecast 2025 to 2034

Market Size in 2024: USD 12,690 Million

Market Size in 2025: USD 13,530 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 23,950 Million

Global Market CAGR (2025-2034): 6.56%

U.S. Market Size in 2025: USD 4,260 Million

U.S. Market Size by 2034: USD 7,680 Million

U.S. Market CAGR (2025-2034): 6.77%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific







What is Patient Handling Equipment?

Patient handling equipment is specialized machinery and an assistive device to lift, transfer, move, & reposition patients in healthcare facilities and home care settings. It offers benefits like improving patient safety, enhancing patient dignity, lowering injury risk, and enhancing caregiver efficiency.

The diverse patient handling equipment includes transfer sheets, transfer boards, support surfaces, patient lifts, full-body slings, transfer devices, and sit-to-stand aids. Factors like a rise in home healthcare, the development of advanced patient handling equipment, growing age-related conditions, a strong focus on patient safety, an increasing rate of chronic diseases, and technological advancements contribute to the growth of the market.

What is the Popular Patient Handling Equipment?



Equipment Features Medical Lifting Slings Compatible with floor lift

Ease of Use

High weight capacity

Machine washable

Anti-slip features Transfer Board Lightweight

Anti-slip backing

Smooth surface

Portable

Secure handles for patients and caregivers Wheelchairs Adjustable components

Braking system

Comfort seat

Footplates

Push-rims Medical Beds Adjustable height

Mobility

Pressure relief mattresses

Alarm System Stretchers Side rails

Height adjustments

Foldable handles

Locking system

Self-loading systems



What are the Major Applications of Patient Handling Equipment?

Patient Transfer - Assisting in the safe movement of patients between beds, chairs, wheelchairs, and other surfaces. Lifting and Repositioning - Helping caregivers lift or reposition patients in bed to prevent bedsores and improve comfort. Mobility Assistance - Supporting patients in walking, standing, or moving with aids like walkers, crutches, and gait belts. Bathing and Hygiene Care - Facilitating safe transfers to and from bath or shower chairs, and assisting with personal hygiene. Transportation within Healthcare Facilities - Using stretchers and transport chairs to move patients safely within hospitals or clinics. Bariatric Care - Providing specialized equipment designed to handle heavier patients safely and comfortably. Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy - Assisting patients during therapeutic exercises or mobility training with supportive devices. Home Care and Assisted Living - Enabling patient independence and caregiver support in home or residential care settings through portable and user-friendly equipment.

Key Trends of the Patient Handling Equipment Market

Integration of Smart and Automated Technologies : Patient handling devices are increasingly equipped with sensors , automation, and digital monitoring systems to enhance patient safety, improve caregiver efficiency, and enable data-driven healthcare.



: Patient handling devices are increasingly equipped with , automation, and digital monitoring systems to enhance patient safety, improve caregiver efficiency, and enable data-driven healthcare. Growing Demand for Home and Long-Term Care Solutions : With the shift toward home healthcare and aging-in-place models, there is a rising demand for compact, easy-to-use equipment suitable for non-hospital environments like homes and nursing facilities.



: With the shift toward home healthcare and aging-in-place models, there is a rising demand for compact, easy-to-use equipment suitable for non-hospital environments like homes and nursing facilities. Increased Focus on Bariatric Patient Handling : The global rise in obesity rates is driving the need for bariatric-specific equipment, such as reinforced beds, heavy-duty lifts, and larger transfer aids designed to safely support heavier patients.



: The global rise in obesity rates is driving the need for bariatric-specific equipment, such as reinforced beds, heavy-duty lifts, and larger transfer aids designed to safely support heavier patients. Emphasis on Worker Safety and Ergonomic Design : To reduce caregiver injuries and meet stricter occupational health standards, healthcare facilities are adopting ergonomic, mechanical solutions that reduce manual lifting and improve safe patient handling practices.



: To reduce caregiver injuries and meet stricter occupational health standards, healthcare facilities are adopting ergonomic, mechanical solutions that reduce manual lifting and improve safe patient handling practices. Aging Population and Rise in Mobility-Related Disorders: The increasing elderly population and prevalence of mobility-impairing conditions like arthritis and stroke are contributing to sustained demand for patient handling equipment across hospitals, rehab centers, and home care settings.



Technological Innovations Unlock Market Opportunity

The growing need for patient handling equipment in healthcare facilities and the focus on enhancing patient care increase the demand for advanced equipment. The integration of internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), smart monitoring systems, and robotics helps in improving patient transfer efficiency, tracking vital signs, and monitoring patient movements.

The development of robotic-assisted transfer systems, smart beds, and robotic lifts helps in minimizing injury risk and preventing the sliding of patients. The strong focus on predictive maintenance and increasing connectivity enhances operational efficiency and improves care delivery. The development of portable solutions and mobility devices increases the comfort of caregivers and improves home care. The technological innovations create an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Case Study — U.S. Hospital Network’s Safe Patient Handling Initiative

A major U.S. hospital network implemented a “Zero-Lift” program across its acute and critical care units to reduce caregiver injuries and improve patient safety. The initiative included the deployment of smart beds with integrated alarms and turn-assist features, ceiling and mobile lifts, and air-assisted transfer devices. Staff underwent structured safe patient handling training, and lift utilization was tracked through electronic health records (EHR)-integrated prompts.

Results after 12 months:

Caregiver musculoskeletal injuries reduced by 57% .

. Workers’ compensation costs declined by 42% (USD 2.1 million annual savings).

(USD 2.1 million annual savings). Patient fall-with-injury rates dropped by 27% .

. Bed-to-chair transfer times decreased by 41% , improving throughput.

, improving throughput. Average ICU length of stay shortened by 0.22 days in mobility-eligible patients.



Impact: The program demonstrated how smart handling technologies and structured protocols not only protect caregivers but also accelerate patient recovery and lower operational costs. This case highlights the strong ROI potential of patient handling equipment, reinforcing why healthcare providers are prioritizing these solutions as demand for safer and more efficient care grows.

Limitations and Challenges in the Patient Handling Equipment Market

High Development Cost Limits Market Expansion

With several benefits of patient handling equipment in patient care, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like rigorous quality assurance, complexity in design, need for specialized testing, use of advanced technology, high R&D investment, and need for specialized materials are responsible for the high development cost. The need for advanced technology like automated systems and high investment in research & development increases the cost.

The use of raw materials like polymers and biocompatible metals requires a high cost. The complexity in designs and the need for precision engineering increase the cost. The increasing utilization of smart features and the development of customized devices require a high cost. The need for extensive performance testing and high standards of quality assurance increases the cost. The high development cost hampers the growth of the market.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Global Market Size in 2024 USD 12,690 Million Global Market Size in 2025 USD 13,530 Million Global Market Size by 2034 USD 23,950 Million CAGR 2025 to 2034 6.56% Largest Market North America (37% share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific U.S. Market Size 2025 USD 3,990 Million U.S. Market Size 2034 USD 7,680 Million U.S. CAGR 2025–2034 6.77% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-use, and Region Leading Product Segment Wheelchairs & Scooters (highest share in 2024) Leading Application Segment Acute & Critical Care (28% share in 2024) Fastest-Growing Application Segment Mobility Assistance Leading End-Use Segment Hospitals (41% share in 2024) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Why did North America Dominate the Patient Handling Equipment Market?

North America dominated the global market in 2024. The aging population and growth in mobility issues increase demand for patient handling equipment. The strong presence of healthcare infrastructure and focus on quality patient care increases the adoption of patient handling equipment. The stricter safety regulations and increasing awareness about patient safety increase demand for patient handling equipment. The presence of long-term care facilities and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions increase demand for patient handling equipment, driving the overall market growth.

What is the U.S. Patient Handling Equipment Market Size?

The U.S. patient handling equipment market size is expected to be worth USD 7.68 billion by 2034, up from USD 3.99 billion in 2025. The industry is growing at a solid CAGR of 6.77% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. leads the regional market due to its large and well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a growing aging population with increased mobility needs. Strict regulatory standards focused on caregiver safety, such as those enforced by OSHA, drive widespread adoption of ergonomic and mechanical patient handling solutions to reduce injuries.

Additionally, the U.S. is home to many innovative manufacturers investing heavily in research and development, producing advanced, smart equipment that improves patient outcomes. Strong distribution networks and proactive healthcare providers further support the rapid integration of these technologies, solidifying the U.S.'s dominant position in the region.

How is Asia Pacific Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Patient Handling Equipment Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing rate of obesity and the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases increase demand for patient handling equipment. The rising geriatric population and increasing need for mobility care increase the adoption of patient handling equipment. The growing expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending increase demand for patient handling equipment. The strong focus on patient safety and high preference for home healthcare increase demand for patient handling equipment, supporting the overall market growth.

China is dominating the regional market due to its rapidly aging population, extensive healthcare infrastructure developments, and strong government initiatives like the "Healthy China 2030" plan, which promotes healthcare modernization. The country’s growing prevalence of chronic diseases and mobility-related conditions further drives demand for patient handling solutions. Additionally, China benefits from a robust manufacturing sector that produces a wide range of cost-effective and technologically advanced patient handling equipment, which, combined with increasing healthcare investments, solidifies its leading position in the region.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Segmentation Insights:

Product Insights

Why did the Wheelchairs & Scooters Segment Dominate the Patient Handling Equipment Market?

The wheelchairs & scooters segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing age-related health conditions, like diabetes and arthritis, increase demand for wheelchairs & scooters. The growing rates of diabetes and the increasing patients with disabilities increase demand for wheelchairs & scooters. The focus on enhancing caregiver safety and growth in home care, hospitals, & rehabilitation centers increases demand for wheelchairs & scooters, driving the overall growth of the market.

The ambulatory aids devices segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on outpatient care and increasing need for patient-centered care increases demand for ambulatory aids. The growing musculoskeletal injuries and increasing rate of osteoporosis lead to a higher demand for ambulatory aids. The rise in elder care services and focus on enhancing patient comfort increases the adoption of ambulatory aids, supporting the overall market growth.

Application Insights

How the Acute & Critical Care Segment Held the Largest Share in the Patient Handling Equipment Market?

The acute & critical care segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The strong presence of emergency departments and ICUs in healthcare facilities helps the market growth. The growing prevalence of diseases like sepsis, heart diseases, and respiratory illnesses increases demand for critical care settings. The increasing admissions to the hospital and focus on enhancing patient safety increase demand for acute care settings, driving the overall growth of the market.

The mobility assistance segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing mobility limitations in the elderly population and the growth in chronic diseases increase demand for mobility assistance. The high rate of Parkinson’s disorder and increasing arthritis issues fuel the adoption of mobility assistance. The increasing number of disabled individuals and the rise in rehabilitation facilities increase demand for mobility assistance, supporting the overall market growth.

End-Use Insights

Which End-Use Segment Dominated the Patient Handling Equipment Market?

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024. The rise in chronic disorders and the high volume of patients increases demand for hospitals. The need for various equipment and the presence of advanced technologies increase the adoption of hospitals. The stricter safety protocols and availability of equipment for intensive care, general patient care, surgery, & emergency response in hospitals drive the market growth.

The home care settings segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing elderly population and strong preference for comforting care increase demand for home care settings. The strong focus on affordable care and the need for enhancing patient safety increase the adoption of home care settings. The focus on minimizing hospital readmission and the presence of innovative medical devices require home care settings, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Top Companies Landscape

Getinge – Getinge provides advanced patient handling solutions such as hospital beds and transport systems designed to enhance safety and efficiency in healthcare environments.

– Getinge provides advanced patient handling solutions such as hospital beds and transport systems designed to enhance safety and efficiency in healthcare environments. Stryker – Stryker offers a wide range of patient handling equipment, including stretchers, hospital beds, and mobility aids that focus on improving patient outcomes and caregiver ergonomics.

– Stryker offers a wide range of patient handling equipment, including stretchers, hospital beds, and mobility aids that focus on improving patient outcomes and caregiver ergonomics. Invacare – Invacare specializes in mobility and home care equipment, including patient lifts, slings, and transfer aids that support individuals with reduced mobility.

– Invacare specializes in mobility and home care equipment, including patient lifts, slings, and transfer aids that support individuals with reduced mobility. Hill Rom Services – Hill Rom (now part of Baxter) delivers smart beds, lift systems, and mobility solutions aimed at improving patient care and reducing caregiver strain.

– Hill Rom (now part of Baxter) delivers smart beds, lift systems, and mobility solutions aimed at improving patient care and reducing caregiver strain. Guldmann – Guldmann manufactures ceiling hoists, mobile lifts, and slings that enable safe and comfortable patient transfers in hospitals and care facilities.

– Guldmann manufactures ceiling hoists, mobile lifts, and slings that enable safe and comfortable patient transfers in hospitals and care facilities. HoverTech International – HoverTech provides air-assisted transfer systems and lateral patient transfer devices to minimize the risk of caregiver injury and enhance patient comfort.

– HoverTech provides air-assisted transfer systems and lateral patient transfer devices to minimize the risk of caregiver injury and enhance patient comfort. Handicare – Handicare offers a broad portfolio of patient handling products, including ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and hygiene chairs tailored to various care settings.

– Handicare offers a broad portfolio of patient handling products, including ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and hygiene chairs tailored to various care settings. Prism Medical – Prism Medical delivers ceiling track lifts, floor lifts, and repositioning aids that streamline patient handling and improve safety.

– Prism Medical delivers ceiling track lifts, floor lifts, and repositioning aids that streamline patient handling and improve safety. Ossenberg – Ossenberg focuses on mobility aids such as crutches and walking frames, contributing to patient mobility and independence during recovery.

– Ossenberg focuses on mobility aids such as crutches and walking frames, contributing to patient mobility and independence during recovery. Drive Medical – Drive Medical supplies a comprehensive line of patient handling equipment, including lift chairs, transfer aids, and mobility scooters for home and facility use.

– Drive Medical supplies a comprehensive line of patient handling equipment, including lift chairs, transfer aids, and mobility scooters for home and facility use. Antano Group – Antano Group designs innovative mobility and transfer devices, such as stair-climbing wheelchairs and patient lifters for various healthcare needs.

– Antano Group designs innovative mobility and transfer devices, such as stair-climbing wheelchairs and patient lifters for various healthcare needs. ORTHOS XXI – ORTHOS XXI produces medical beds, transfer chairs, and lifting systems designed to support patient handling in hospitals and home care.

– ORTHOS XXI produces medical beds, transfer chairs, and lifting systems designed to support patient handling in hospitals and home care. Stiegelmeyer – Stiegelmeyer provides high-quality hospital beds and nursing home furniture that facilitate safe and efficient patient positioning and transfers.

– Stiegelmeyer provides high-quality hospital beds and nursing home furniture that facilitate safe and efficient patient positioning and transfers. LINET – LINET develops advanced hospital beds, stretchers, and patient transport systems with ergonomic designs to support healthcare professionals and patient care.

– LINET develops advanced hospital beds, stretchers, and patient transport systems with ergonomic designs to support healthcare professionals and patient care. Joerns Healthcare – Joerns Healthcare offers a range of patient handling solutions, including lifts, slings, and therapeutic support surfaces, to enhance safety and comfort.



Patient Handling Equipment Market Concentration – Key Points

Moderately Concentrated Market – Led by a few global giants but with strong competition from regional and niche players.





Source – Precedence Research

Top Tier (40–45% global share):

Stryker, Getinge, Hill Rom (Baxter), LINET, Invacare

Global reach, diversified product portfolios, strong R&D, and integration of smart/automated technologies.

Second Tier (25–30% global share):

Guldmann, HoverTech International, Handicare, Prism Medical, Joerns Healthcare, Drive Medical

Focus on specialized equipment (e.g., ceiling hoists, air-assisted transfer systems, stairlifts, therapeutic surfaces).

Strong regional presence, particularly in North America and Europe.





Third Tier (10–15% global share):

Ossenberg, Antano Group, ORTHOS XXI, Stiegelmeyer

Regionally focused with unique offerings like stair-climbing wheelchairs, transfer chairs, and nursing beds.

Others (10–15% global share):

Local manufacturers and emerging players in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Compete through cost-effective, portable, and home-care-focused solutions.

Market Dynamics:

Top players set pricing and technology benchmarks.

Mid-tier and regional firms bring product specialization and affordability.

Fragmentation ensures innovation and competitive balance across regions.



Recent Developments

In July 2025, IIT Madras launched India’s lightest active wheelchair. The weight of the wheelchair is 9 kilos and is priced at Rs. 74700. The wheelchair is easily stowed in public transport, cars, & autos and made up of aerospace-grade materials. (Source: https://www.newindianexpress.com)

In February 2025, Stryker launched the ProCeed hospital bed in diverse regions. The bed keeps patients safe and consists of a low bed height. It lowers injury risk and consists of a fifth wheel. It provides two headboard designs and offers quality care. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)

In February 2025, Agiliti launched an innovative multi-acuity hospital bed, Essentia, to accelerate mobility. The bed offers features like RevTrend20, MotionStop 360, surface compatibility, 11.5 deck height, PowerBrake, and powered foot extension. The bed consists of a protocol timer and a bed exit alarm. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)

Market Segmentation

By Product

Wheelchairs and Scooters Manual Wheelchair Folding Frame Manual Wheelchairs Rigid Frame Manual Wheelchairs Powered Wheelchair Mobility Scooters

Medical Beds Acute Care Beds Long Term Care Beds Bariatric Beds Others

Mechanical Lifting & Transfer Equipment

Ambulatory aid Devices

Bathroom Safety Supplies

Others



By Application

Acute & Critical Care

Long Term Care

Mobility Assistance

Fall Prevention

Others



By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

