Cre8 Enterprise Limited Participates in the Second Largest IPO in the World This Year

Hong Kong, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8 Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: CRE) (“Cre8” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based integrated financial printing service provider, announced today that Cre8 is proud to be the sole financial printing service provider for Zijin Gold International Company Limited (Stock code: 2259.HK) (“Zijin Gold”) to support the listing of their shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) through initial public offering (“IPO”). In this engagement, Cre8 provides one-stop documentation management services for typesetting, translation, graphic design, printing and distribution for the prospectus and related documents. In addition, Cre8 also assists in handling and completing the respective filing to China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Zijin Gold, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd (601899.SS, 2899.HK) (“Zijin Mining”), is seeking to raise approximately US$3.2 billion, which is the second largest IPO in the world this year. The shares are expected to start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 30, 2025.

According to the prospectus published by Zijin Gold dated September 19, 2025, Zijin Gold is one of the global leading gold mining companies formed by combining all of the gold mines of Zijin Mining located outside of China. Leveraging Zijin Mining’s competitive advantage in the management of exploration, development and operation of low-grade and refractory resources, Zijin Gold has emerged as a global leading gold mining company principally engaged in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, refining and sale of gold.

This engagement with Zijin Gold underscores Cre8’s reputation for reliability and expertise in delivering time-sensitive, regulatory-compliant documentation for capital market participants.



Cre8 views this kind of successes as evidence of growing client trust and sees new opportunities to deepen partnerships and expand service offerings.



About Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ: CRE)

Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides 24/7 integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market in Hong Kong under its brand, “Cre8”. The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers’ financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. In addition to these core services, it has expanded its offerings to include complementary design services such as website design, branding, and content creation for marketing materials. Moreover, it is now providing technological support to its customers by disseminating and publishing announcements, circulars, financial reports, and industry news feeds through a website of its “Cre8IR” brand.

Safe Harbor Statements

