NuviniAI Lab Reports Breakthrough Gains From AI-First Development Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), the leading serial acquirer and operator of B2B SaaS companies in Latin America, today announced early results from a new initiative within NuviniAI Lab, a dedicated internal program designed to accelerate artificial intelligence ("AI") adoption across its portfolio companies, unlock operational efficiencies, and foster scalable, repeatable AI innovation, that fully transitioned its development teams from traditional coding tools to AI-driven platforms (such as Claude Code).

After four weeks, developers reported an average productivity increase of 40%, with the top quartile achieving up to 8x productivity improvements. The results were measured not only by lines of code but also by deployments, product enhancements, and weekly shipments. In one case, a project that typically required 45 days was completed in just one week.

“This isn’t about hype—it’s about execution,” said Pierre Schurmann, CEO of Nuvini. “By adopting agentic coding at scale, we are delivering faster, more reliable outcomes and creating room to reinvest in new acquisitions. This is already changing how we think about building and acquiring companies with measurable impact on value creation.”

Looking ahead, Nuvini expects the integration of AI-native development processes to enhance operational efficiency across its portfolio and become a cornerstone of its M&A strategy. By embedding these practices into acquired companies, Nuvini aims to unlock new value creation levers while reinforcing its leadership in SaaS innovation across Latin America.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

