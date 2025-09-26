TryHard Holdings Limited Celebrates Nasdaq Listing with Closing Bell Ceremony, Marking a Significant of Milestone towards a New Chapter in its Company Journey





TryHard Holdings Limited – Closing Bell Ceremony on Nasdaq Stock Market in New York

Photo source: Nasdaq, Inc.

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited ("TryHard" or the "Company", Nasdaq: THH), a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan aiming to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry and striving to redefine the entertainment landscape in Japan and beyond, today proudly rang the closing bell on Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) in New York to commemorate the successful completion of its recent public listing. CEO and Chairperson Mr. Rakuyo Otsuki joined by members of TryHard’s senior management team and board of directors, professional parties and guests, all of whom gathered to witness this landmark moment. The event was broadcast live, allowing potential stakeholders worldwide to join in the celebration.

“It is a great honor to join Nasdaq and be part of this historic market exchange. This success could not have been achieved without the dedication, invaluable support, and guidance from every member of our team and the professional parties involved;” said Chairman Rakuyo Otsuki, “the listing represents not just a milestone for TryHard, but also a commitment to all our stakeholders. Rooted in Japan, we want to share its beauty with the world, and we hope everywhere can discover the spirit of Japan as we seek to expand our global presence. We believe diversity and the universal language of music will inspire more creativity and innovation.”

With this listing, TryHard strives to redefine the entertainment landscape in Japan and beyond. The funds raised are being directed towards (i) business development and marketing; (ii) strategic acquisitions and/or joint ventures and/or business cooperation; and (iii) working capital and general corporate purposes, reinforcing the company's mission to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact.

About TryHard

As a lifestyle entertainment company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and with its operations based in Japan, TryHard Holdings Limited, with its CEO being Mr. Rakuyo Otsuki, aims to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-the-art technology, immersive storytelling and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. The Company’s mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Principal businesses comprise:

event curation;

consultancy and management services;

sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and

ownership and operation of restaurants.

