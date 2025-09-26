RemoFirst Named a Leader in Nelson Hall’s 2025 Neat Report for Employer of Record Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst, the most cost-effective Employer of Record (EOR) platform for growing businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Global Employer of Record Services.

NelsonHall is one of the first analyst firms to identify the Employer of Record market opportunity, and its annual NEAT report is widely regarded as the gold standard for evaluating EOR providers. The 2025 report analyzes market strategies for 2026 and beyond, assessing vendors’ abilities to deliver immediate client benefit as well as meet future requirements.

“Being named a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT report is an important milestone for RemoFirst,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO and Co-Founder of RemoFirst. “This recognition underscores our commitment to building the most efficient and cost-effective EOR platform for companies of all sizes—not just large enterprises.”

“While the average provider in this quadrant has over a decade of operating history, $350M+ in venture backing, and charges around $600 per employee per month, RemoFirst is breaking the mold. We’ve proven that global hiring doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. With pricing starting at $199, we’re making compliant international employment accessible to the small and mid-sized businesses that need it most.”

Unlike traditional providers with thousands of internal employees and heavy overhead, RemoFirst operates in the technology-first mindset. The company focuses on combining affordability with global scale, enabling businesses to compliantly hire and manage talent in more than 185 countries. This unique positioning has quickly established RemoFirst as the partner of choice for high-growth startups and SMBs pursuing global expansion.

The 2025 NelsonHall Global EOR Services NEAT highlights the ongoing evolution of the EOR industry—from transactional support to becoming a strategic enabler for international workforce expansion. Vendors are increasingly expanding product portfolios to cover the full employee lifecycle, including talent sourcing, visa support, equity management, and mobility services, while embedding technology such as open APIs and GenAI assistants to reduce friction for clients.

RemoFirst’s feature in this year’s NEAT proves that global employment can be simple, scalable, and affordable—redefining what it means to be a true partner for companies hiring anywhere in the world.

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is the global Employer of Record platform built for affordability and scale. Trusted by startups, SMBs, and global enterprises, RemoFirst enables companies to compliantly employ talent in 185+ countries, starting at just $199 per employee per month. With a lean operating model, proprietary partner network, and a technology-first approach, RemoFirst makes global employment accessible, scalable, and cost-efficient. To learn more, visit www.remofirst.com .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is a global research and analyst firm focused on helping organizations navigate digital transformation and workforce solutions. With teams based in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, NelsonHall delivers in-depth market analysis and vendor assessments that enable sourcing leaders to make confident decisions. For solution providers, NelsonHall offers insight into buyer needs and industry trends, supporting more effective go-to-market strategies.

