Diginex and Allocations Announce Strategic Relationship to Enhance ESG Integration for Fund Managers

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, and Allocations Inc (“Allocations”), a premier fund administration platform overseeing over US$2 billion across 1,600 investment vehicles, today announced a strategic relationship to integrate Diginex’s advanced ESG data collection, framework creation, and verification services into the Allocations platform. This collaboration empowers fund managers, family offices, and advisers to seamlessly incorporate robust ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) insights into their investment strategies, streamlining operations and enhancing decision-making.

Allocations revolutionizes alternative investing by enabling users to establish Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and private funds in minutes, combining legal, banking, tax, and compliance services into a single, efficient workflow. With a client base of over 30,000 investors, Allocations reduces the cost and complexity of fund administration, making it a trusted partner for fund managers globally.

Through this relationship, Diginex will provide Allocations’ clients with cutting-edge ESG data collection tools, tailored ESG frameworks, and third-party data verification services. These solutions will enable fund managers to align their portfolios with sustainable and responsible investment principles, meeting the growing demand from investors for transparency and measurable impact.

“We are thrilled to work with Allocations to bring our ESG expertise to their innovative platform,” said Mark Blick, CEO at Diginex. “By integrating our ESG data solutions, we’re enabling fund managers to make informed, sustainable investment decisions while simplifying compliance with global ESG standards.”

“Partnering with Diginex aligns perfectly with our mission to empower fund managers with tools that reduce complexity and drive value,” said Kingsley Advani, CEO at Allocations. “Their ESG data and verification capabilities will enhance our platform, helping our clients meet investor expectations for sustainability without sacrificing efficiency.”

This relationship marks a significant step forward in making ESG integration accessible and actionable for alternative investment professionals, combining Diginex’s impact technology with Allocations’ streamlined fund administration services. Together, the companies aim to set a new standard for sustainable investing in the private fund ecosystem.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website:

https://www.diginex.com/.

About Allocations

Allocations revolutionizes fund administration, enabling investors to establish Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and private funds in minutes in multiple jurisdictions including Delaware, BVI and Cayman Islands, combining legal, banking, tax, and compliance services into a single, efficient workflow. With a client base of over 30,000 investors, across 1,600+ private funds and $2bn+ in assets, Allocations reduces the cost and complexity of fund administration, making it a trusted partner for fund managers globally.

For more information, visit https://www.allocations.com/

