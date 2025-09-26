Ideal Finance Establishes Global FinTech Regulatory Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley and Partners with International Giants to Build Institutional-Level Compliant Digital Asset Custody System

New York, NY, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Finance Ltd, a compliant fintech company registered in the United States, has completed its Money Services Business (MSB) registration with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and obtained permission from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Today, it announced two major strategic initiatives: first, the establishment of a Global RegTech Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley; second, forming strategic partnerships with several global asset management giants to jointly create a compliant digital asset custody and settlement platform aimed at institutions. These initiatives signify that ideal-finance.com is driving global fintech into a new phase of compliance and security through a dual approach of "technological innovation + compliance infrastructure."









Global FinTech Regulatory Innovation Lab: AI-Driven Next-Generation Compliance Technology Engine



The newly established Global RegTech Innovation Lab will be located in Silicon Valley, focusing on the research and development of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions for global financial institutions and digital asset companies. The lab's core areas of focus include:



- AI Compliance Auditing: Utilizing natural language processing and big data analysis to automatically generate real-time compliance audit reports for banks, payment institutions, and digital asset platforms.



- Real-Time Transaction Monitoring and Risk Control: Achieving millisecond-level identification and alerts for suspicious transactions through high-performance computing and the integration of on-chain and off-chain data.



- Standardization of Multi-Country Regulatory Reporting: Developing a unified global regulatory interface to support companies in meeting reporting requirements across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S., EU, and Singapore.



- Compliance Tools for Digital Assets and Web3: Providing automated compliance adaptation solutions for stablecoins, security tokens (STOs), and decentralized finance (DeFi).







ideal-finance.com stated that the lab will share research outcomes with regulatory agencies, including the U.S. SEC, FINRA, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), promoting the standardization and practical implementation of international RegTech. As a company that has completed MSB registration and obtained SEC approval in the U.S., ideal-finance.com possesses a unique advantage in conducting technical validation and cross-border compliance integration in a real regulatory environment.







Partnering with International Asset Management Giants: Reshaping Institutional-Level Digital Asset Security and Compliance



In addition to technological innovation, ideal-finance.com also announced strategic partnerships with several global asset management giants to jointly launch a new institutional-level digital asset custody and settlement platform. This platform will focus on serving large institutional clients such as banks, hedge funds, and family offices, providing the following key capabilities:



- Compliance Custody: Offering custody for digital assets and stablecoins that meet regulatory requirements based on the U.S. MSB and SEC regulatory framework.



- Secure Settlement: Enabling real-time settlement of stablecoins and security tokens (STOs), equipped with bank-grade security standards and a multi-layered protection system.



- Audit and Transparency: Including verifiable fund flow tracking and compliance audit reports to meet the compliance audit requirements of global regulatory agencies.



- Global Connectivity: Supporting cross-border business in major financial centers in North America, Europe, and Asia, facilitating the compliant global circulation of assets.



Leaders from several global asset management firms have expressed that this collaboration will address the long-standing compliance and security gaps faced by institutions in the digital asset market, building a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the Web3 world.







Compliance and Technology Dual Engines: Establishing a New Standard for Global Financial Infrastructure



The CEO of ideal-finance.com pointed out at the press conference: "The fintech industry is undergoing a transformative era of compliance and security. We have chosen to simultaneously increase our investment in regulatory technology innovation and institutional-grade infrastructure because only legally compliant technological innovation can truly drive global capital and user trust in the digital asset market."







Thanks to its registered status in the U.S. and its obtained MSB registration and SEC approval, ideal-finance.com is able to provide regulated financial and digital asset services globally and has the capacity to legally acquire and integrate key technological resources. This not only places the company at the forefront of compliance technology but also lays a foundation of trust for its deep collaboration with top international financial institutions.







International financial analysts commented: "ideal-finance.com is reshaping the landscape of compliance technology and digital asset custody. On one hand, it is centered in Silicon Valley, promoting innovation in AI and real-time regulatory technology; on the other hand, it directly engages with institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure through partnerships with international giants. This model of 'compliance first, technology-driven, capital-linked' could very well position it as a core hub in the future global compliance fintech ecosystem."







Looking Ahead



ideal-finance.com stated that in the next three years, it will continue to expand its compliance network in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe, planning to push the research outcomes of its innovation lab into major regulatory markets globally and to establish its digital asset custody and settlement platform as a key infrastructure connecting traditional financial giants with the emerging digital economy.



With the tightening of global regulations and the acceleration of digitalization, ideal-finance.com is leveraging its solid compliance foundation from its U.S. MSB registration and SEC approval, driving the development of a new generation of secure, transparent, and sustainable global fintech landscape through dual engines of technology and capital.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

