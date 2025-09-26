Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival 2025 Unveils Nearly 60 Light Art Installations

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed " Together! We Shine! ", the 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival will run from September 26 to the end of October, seamlessly integrating modern technology, art, and culture to present a dazzling spectacle for both local residents and global visitors.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This year's festival once again welcomes internationally renowned director Richard Taylor and international light art teams, including the Singaporean team, to collaborate on creative design. Partnering with the China Urban Sculpture Artists Association and China's top eight art academies, the event will showcase nearly 60 large-scale light and sculpture installations during the festival.

The festival's main venue will transform the Liangma River, its banks, and the adjacent Chaoyang Park into a luminous wonderland. Visitors will discover interactive aquatic performances featuring technologically advanced installations like the Blue Whale and Pegasus -- mechanical creatures that "swim" across the river. Cultural highlights include the BBC Earth Live Symphony Concert, the UK animated family show Shaun the Sheep, and Yin Ge: Hong Kong Cinema Classics Symphony Concert.

The renovated Shell Theater at Chaoyang Park, Beijing's first outdoor water-based performance space, will officially open to the public during the festival. Nearby, the floating "Cube" stage on North Lake will create a dreamlike fusion with Beijing's iconic skyline, becoming a must-visit photo spot along the Liangma River. Over 100 high-quality performances will also be presented in collaboration with the 2025 Liangma River Art Season, featuring renowned domestic and international artists.

The festival further enriches its offerings by collaborating with globally popular pop culture icons: it has created a dedicated "Star Bear" stage at POP MART City, launched Wakuku's immersive urban pop-up installations along the Liangma River and at the Chaowai UIC Urban Complex, and partnered with INS New Paradise to present waterfront leisure and entertainment experiences.

Visitors to Beijing Chaoyang during this period will enjoy a multifaceted experience blending light, art, dreams, and joyful urban discovery.

Source: 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival