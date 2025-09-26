Dime Announces Expansion In Manhattan With New Madison Avenue Branch

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals and has opened a full-service branch location at 232 Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

The branch will be staffed by Lisa Reardon, who was previously a branch manager with The First National Bank of Long Island.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, commented: “We are excited to open a new full-service banking location in Manhattan. Our new location, on the corner of Madison Avenue and 37th Street, aligns with our focus of selectively expanding our physical presence in a strategically important market. As we execute on our growth plan, we continue to capitalize on the disruption across our marketplace.”

Jim Manseau, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, commented: “For a number of years we have had our eye on expanding our branch presence in Manhattan. Finding the right corner location on Madison Avenue and recruiting an experienced and well-regarded branch manager in Lisa, will serve Dime well over time.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

