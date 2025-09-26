Innova Engineered Plastics Celebrates Grand Opening of Mexicali Facility

MEXICALI, Mexico, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innova Engineered Plastics, a trusted leader in heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Mexicali, Mexico. The event highlighted the facility’s rapid growth since production began earlier this year and its central role in Innova’s global manufacturing strategy.

The celebration was attended by members of the Innova leadership team, board members, local government officials, and invited partners, who gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tour, and remarks highlighting the strategic importance of the Mexicali location. Attendees had the opportunity to walk the production floor, view part samples, and observe the plastic molding process in action, offering a firsthand look at Innova’s commitment to quality, speed, and customer-focused innovation.

“This facility represents the future of Innova with a global reach, a commitment to quality manufacturing, and dedication to helping customers simplify and strengthen their supply chains,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics. “Operating at full capacity just months after the initial build-out is a testament to the teamwork and demand that made this expansion possible.”

Your Near-Shore Manufacturing Partner

Located in the heart of Mexico’s medical device corridor, the Mexicali site enhances Innova’s ability to support customers seeking near-shore solutions with speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency. The facility expands total capacity and capabilities including:

Injection molding (up to 900T)

Reaction injection molding (RIM)

Cast urethane molding

Vacuum and pressure thermoforming

Thin gauge thermoforming

CNC plastic machining for prototypes

Finishing, paint, and pad printing

Complete assembly lines

In-house tool maintenance



As part of Innova’s tooling transfer program, Innova can seamlessly support global tooling transfers to the Mexicali facility, helping OEMs mitigate risk and reduce lead times. Certification to ISO 13485:2016 and AS9100 is underway, aligning with Innova’s Shirley, MA facility and reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality components for critical applications.

