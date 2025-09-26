Sify Infinit Spaces Limited potential IPO receives Board approval

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 25, 2025, the board of directors of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (“SISL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited (“Sify”), approved a potential initial public offering (“IPO”) of equity shares of SISL, having par value INR 10 (“Equity Shares”) each. SISL disclosed such approval and intention for an IPO with BSE Ltd., which made the information publicly available on its website.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered in the U.S. under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered, listed or otherwise qualified in any other jurisdiction outside of India.

About Sify Infinit Spaces Limited

Sify Infinit Spaces is Sify Technologies’ subsidiary specifically catering to the colocation demands of Hyperscalers, Enterprises and neo-Cloud prospects. Currently, the portfolio hosts 14 Data Centers across 6 cities as on June 2025.

SISL’s infrastructure comprises Data Centers, partnership with global technology majors and expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud. We have a diversified client base of over 500 clients, as of June 30, 2025, which comprises a mix of prominent Hyperscaler and Enterprise clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

