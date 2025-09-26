The 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-tech Expo Opens, Showcasing Mianyang's Strength in Sci-Tech Achievement Transformation

MIANYANG, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-tech Expo (hereinafter referred to as "the Expo") opened on September 26. This year's event highlighted cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and the low-altitude economy and features, for the first time, a "Specialized Industrial Products Exhibition and Sales Zone" to facilitate the transition of innovations from the laboratory to the marketplace.

After twelve years of development, the Expo has become a highly influential platform for scientific and technological exchange in western China. According to the event's Organizing Committee, the Expo has cumulatively facilitated the transformation of over 2,000 scientific and technological achievements, attracted more than 5,000 exhibiting enterprises, and generated a total transaction value exceeding one hundred billion yuan. The exhibition's continuous expansion reflects the growing vitality of its host city, Mianyang, in the field of scientific and technological innovation.

As China's sole designated Science and Technology City, Mianyang possesses a profound foundation for innovation. Since the national initiative was launched in 2000 to build Mianyang into a Science and Technology City, the city has, over 25 years, established China's first large-scale scientific instrument sharing platform. It is now home to 7 national key laboratories, 4 national engineering technology research centers, and over 260 national and provincial-level innovation platforms, providing solid support for advancements across various sectors.

Mianyang has recently produced a number of landmark scientific and technological achievements. In the medical field, the successful development of a medical cyclotron has enabled the domestic production of medical isotopes, resolving a key material bottleneck for China in precision cancer diagnosis and treatment. In advanced materials, flexible display materials created by Mianyang enterprises have achieved large-scale mass production, with their core technologies ranking among the most advanced internationally.

The city has also developed efficient mechanisms for transforming scientific achievements into practical applications. Through specialized university-enterprise matchmaking events and models like the bundled transformation of "technology + team + equity," Mianyang effectively bridges the gap between research and market needs. These efforts contributed to the city's technology contract transaction value reaching 20 billion yuan in 2024.

This journey from research to industry is illustrated by several local examples. Mianyang GiaStar Magnetic Material Co., Ltd. has developed a heavy-rare-earth-free neodymium iron boron material that reduces production costs by 15-20% while maintaining performance. A collaboration between the China Academy of Engineering Physics and Changhong Group has produced the e-Flash radiotherapy device, which achieves "millisecond-level precision treatment." Furthermore, humanoid robots from Sichuan Tianlian Company are already deployed in industrial settings. Mianyang's robot industry is projected to exceed an output value of 3 billion yuan by 2025.

The consistent hosting of the high-tech expo serves as a key window for Mianyang and China to display their scientific prowess, accelerating the city's integration into the global innovation network. To date, Mianyang has established international sister-city or friendly cooperative relationships with 36 cities in 24 countries and collaborates with enterprises from nations including Germany and Japan in numerous frontier fields. Embracing this open and cooperative approach, Mianyang has become a leading example of scientific innovation and industrial transformation in western China.

Source: Publicity Group of the Organizing Committee for the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-tech Expo