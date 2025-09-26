Enigmatig Signs MOU with TVA Capital to Empower SMEs for Sustainable Growth in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enigmatig Limited (NYSE American: EGG) (“Enigmatig”), a global business enabler empowering companies scale across borders, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thailand-based TVA Capital Consultancy Co., Ltd. (“TVA Capital”), a boutique investment banking firm specializing in corporate and financial advisory, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A).

The agreement marks Enigmatig’s first strategic partnership since its NYSE listing, positioning Thailand as a pivotal gateway for the firm’s expansion. It underscores Enigmatig’s mission to drive sustainable, long-term growth for corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Asia Pacific, with an emphasis on responsible market entry and long-term value creation.

Through this collaboration, Enigmatig and TVA Capital will pursue opportunities in corporate advisory, financial advisory, and M&A. The partnership combines Enigmatig’s global expertise in corporate services and regulatory processes with TVA Capital’s strong local network and advisory track record in Thailand. Both parties have also committed to grant each other first right of refusal for all projects involving Thai clients seeking international expansion and non-Thai clients entering the Thai market.

Desmond Foo, Founder & CEO of Enigmatig, said: “Thailand is a dynamic hub at the heart of Southeast Asia. This partnership with TVA Capital gives us a strong foothold to support businesses looking to scale beyond borders while building a stronger presence in the region. More importantly, it is a meaningful step that reflects our commitment to helping corporates and SMEs achieve sustainable, long-term growth through trusted partnerships and cross-border expertise.”

Chayaditt Hutanuwatra, Chairman of TVA Capital, added: “At TVA, we have always sought partners who bring proven capabilities and real value to our clients. Enigmatig’s track record in guiding SMEs and corporates through complex regulatory and market entry processes, as well as their growth journey culminating in a successful NYSE listing, demonstrates this. We are confident this partnership will empower our clients to expand sustainably and strategically into global markets.”

The MOU takes effect immediately and will remain in force for an initial two-year term, with the possibility of renewal.

About Enigmatig Limited

Enigmatig is an international business enabler dedicated to helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieve their international ambitions. Since 2010, we have connected businesses with the expertise, infrastructure, and regulatory support needed to succeed in cross-border markets.

With deep capabilities in FX brokerage consultancy, licensing, RegTech, FinTech, and corporate services, Enigmatig delivers tailored solutions across the full business lifecycle – from company incorporation to ongoing compliance. Our experienced team specializes in navigating complex regulatory environments across global financial hubs and key offshore centers, including London, Cyprus, and Belize.

Headquartered in Singapore with a strategic presence in Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, and a representative desk in Bangkok, Enigmatig supports a diverse and growing international client base.

For more information, please visit: https://enigmatig.com

Media Contact

Cindy Choo

cindy@enigmatig.com