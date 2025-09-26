XYPN Unveils Major Tech Advancements for Members with Holistiplan and Orion

AUSTIN, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYPN, the leading support platform for fee-only financial planners, today announced major enhancements to its member benefits during its XYPN LIVE conference in Austin. With more than 2,100 members, XYPN is offering a slate of new initiatives to meet the evolving needs of its fast-growing, fee-only financial planners as their firms build complexity and scale.

As one element of the new offering, Holistiplan, the award-winning tax planning software provider used by tens of thousands of financial advisors, and XYPN LIVE Advisor Tech Competition winner in 2019, will now be included as a member benefit, offering free access to new firms and deep discounts for advisor practices of any size. These resources equip members with best-in-class tools to deliver deeper value to clients.

Additionally, XYPN is building on its existing partnership with Orion, a premier provider of wealthtech solutions for financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them, to offer another included benefit. Through this partnership, XYPN members will gain customized access to the Orion platform, offering approachable pricing and pre-built reporting and settings paired with an onboarding experience that reduces complexity and accelerates adoption. Members can now start with a no-cost option for Orion’s performance reporting, staying in the same system while they grow and scale their firm. This expanded partnership gives all members, regardless of size, access to advantageous pricing and a streamlined path to full adoption.

“XYPN continuously evolves to provide members with tools and partnerships that streamline operations, reduce costs, and support the growth of their practices,” said XYPN President Vince Hockett. “Our collaboration with Orion delivers enterprise-level portfolio management and reporting capabilities that help members run more efficient and scalable firms.”

The expanded benefits package represents one of the largest new-initiative rollouts in XYPN’s 11-year history, signaling that XYPN is no longer solely a platform for launching firms; it is the place where members can scale, thrive, and sustain their practices.

“Holistiplan and Orion provide XYPN members with unprecedented access to technology that saves time, reduces costs, and empowers deeper, more comprehensive financial planning,” said XYPN Co-founder and CEO Alan Moore. “We are committed to providing our clients with tools they need to run their practices more efficiently. By expanding our partnerships, we aim to help our members deliver extraordinary value to their clients.”

With these two new benefits, XYPN has responded to the top-two requested benefit categories in member feedback, introducing a coordinated set of solutions to meet the evolving needs of financial planners, from start-up to advanced firms.

XYPN is also rolling out other programs and provided updates on newly launched offerings, which include:

Capacity Kit – XYPN is offering a new Wealthbox optimization service–along with existing compliance consulting, bookkeeping and business consulting services– to help advisors navigate the capacity crossroads and scale their businesses.

Risk Ready Kit – This includes a new tier of XYPN Archive (Archive+) and a new Wind Down Assurance program, plus E&O insurance and compliance program review.

Wealthbox Premier – Members now receive a 60% discount on Wealthbox’s highest advisor CRM tier, subsidized by XYPN, ideal for advanced firms and teams.

Expanded Group E&O Insurance – XYPN’s group E&O coverage through Markel and Starkweather & Shepley now supports firms with $750,000 to $2 million in revenue, a testament to XYPN’s overall growth.

About XYPN

XYPN is the leading support platform that makes it possible for fee-only financial planners to build the independent firm of their dreams with complete autonomy. XYPN helps members grow and scale through curated technology, collaborative community, ongoing advocacy and education, compliance and investment support, and back-office services. For more information, visit www.xyplanningnetwork.com.