Drugs Market Size to Skyrocket USD 2895.42 Billion by 2034, reports Healthcare Specialists

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drugs market size was valued at USD 1592.58 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2895.42 billion by 2034, rising at a 6.04% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. This expansion is fueled by emerging trends and robust demand around key sectors.

Key Takeaways

North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product type, the prescription drugs segment dominated the drugs market in 2024.

By product type, the over-the-counter (OTC) drugs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment led the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the immunology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

By drug type, the branded drugs segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By drug type, the specialty drugs segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By route of administration, the oral segment registered dominance in the drugs market in 2024.

By route of administration, the parenteral (injectable) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment captured a dominant share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR over the projected period.

By end-user, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user, the home healthcare segment is expected to register rapid growth during 2025-2034.

What are Drugs?

The substance is widely used in the growing geriatric population, chronic and lifestyle diseases, and breakthroughs in drug development and technology encompass biologics, AI, and precision medicine is termed a drug. These advancing technologies are further bolstering the widespread emergence of AI, nanotechnology, gene therapy, and cell therapy to foster discovery and evolve more targeted, efficient treatments. Furthermore, ongoing developments in tailored medicine are using varied biomarkers to find specific patient populations, resulting in more efficacious and targeted therapies.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Drugs Market?

Currently, the pharmaceutical world is emphasizing the expansion of various drugs used in rare, chronic conditions and cancers by leveraging vast investments.

In September 2025, Pharma giant Eli Lilly invested $5 billion in a manufacturing facility in Virginia to transform production of advanced cancer drugs and other treatments.

In June 2025, Antheia raised $56m Series C to resolve global drug shortages with synthetic biology.

In June 2025, Draig Therapeutics raised $140 million (£107 million) in total investment to advance its portfolio of next-generation therapies for critical neuropsychiatric disorders.



What is the Evolving Challenge in the Drugs Market?

The global companies are facing rigorous competition from both branded and generic drugs is a vital challenge in the market. Along with these supply chain vulnerabilities, the need for innovation, rising cost pressures, and ensuring strong data security are also imposing limitations on the market progress.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Drugs Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured a dominant share of the market. This region is fostering breakthroughs in biologics, gene therapies, and tailored treatments for complex diseases like cancer, autoimmune conditions, and genetic disorders. These advances are transforming due to a rise in investment in R&D by both public and private sectors, mainly in the U.S. Also, they are empowering innovations in drug delivery systems, including user-friendly autoinjectors and wearable medical devices, as well as the integration of digital health tools.

For instance,

In February 2025, Biogen Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. collaborated for the development and commercialization of zorevunersen, a possible first-in-class disease-modifying medicine in development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, in all territories outside the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Drugs Market in 2024?

During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth in the market. China and India are experiencing a rise in the geriatric population, who are linked with severe and chronic issues, such as cancers, diabetes, and rare genetic disorders. Besides this, emerging countries are widely adopting cost-effective generic drugs, as well as government support and policies are encouraging the overall market developments. China is stepping into the transformation of cutting-edge drug modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell therapies and gene therapies, and bispecific antibodies.

For this market,

In September 2025, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing), a global biotechnology company, partnered with Merck KGaA to advance the development of antibody-conjugated lipid-based delivery solutions for nucleic acid payloads, such as antibody-conjugated lipid nanoparticle (LNP).

In July 2025, Cenra Healthcare and Dr. Reddy partnered to accelerate access to multiple therapeutic areas in Taiwan.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

What Made the Prescription Drugs Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The prescription drugs segment accounted for the biggest revenue share of the drugs market in 2024. Globally increasing instances of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders, and demand for biologics and personalized medicines are expanding the adoption of prescription drugs. Recently, the FDA has approved novel treatments including oncology (e.g., Datopotamab deruxtecan) and rare diseases (e.g., Crinecerfont), and continuous research into mRNA technology for cancers and genetic concerns.

Although the over-the-counter (OTC) drugs segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. The emerging trend of self-medication, wider involvement in healthcare expenditures, and the ongoing process of converting some prescription drugs to OTC status also fosters market expansion. Moreover, the market is accelerating accessibility by the FDA, which has promoted pathways, like the ACNU, to allow the application of technology-enabled tools, such as self-selection questionnaires via mobile applications or pharmacy kiosks.

By therapeutic area analysis

Why did the Oncology Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The oncology segment held the biggest revenue share of the drugs market in 2024. Ongoing R&D in novel therapies, especially targeted and immunotherapies, and breakthroughs in customized medicine are supporting the overall oncology domain. Alongside, the market is widely investing in monoclonal antibodies, cell-based therapies, and checkpoint inhibitor treatment options. Recently, the approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has been increasingly employed in different cancer types, like locally advanced head and neck cancers.

The immunology segment is predicted to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. The worldwide prevalence of multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel diseases (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis), and alopecia is boosting the demand for diverse immunology treatments. Current involvement of more selective biologics targeting new pathways, particularly TL1A, OX40, and IL-4/33, along with novel delivery methods, such as oral IL-17 inhibitors and long-acting biologics, is also assisting the complete immunology segment.

By drug type analysis

Which Drug Type Led the Drugs Market in 2024?

In 2024, the branded drugs segment accounted for the dominating share of the market. Nowadays, the globe is stepping into various innovations and exclusivity, stemming from significant R&D investment and the ability to charge premium costs for patented medicines, especially in areas like chronic diseases and cancer. The leading companies are moving towards high-value products, including complex generics and biosimilars in developing markets.

On the other hand, the specialty drugs segment is estimated to register rapid expansion in the coming years. Mainly, the advancements in complex biological agents and targeted therapies, along with the emergence of these drugs, bolster clinical approaches for specific disease mechanisms where conventional treatments may be insufficient. The FDA has approved new specialty drugs, such as Keytruda Qlex (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) for solid tumors, Enbumyst (bumetanide) nasal spray for edema, and Inlexzo (gemcitabine) for bladder cancer.

By route of administration analysis

How did the Oral Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

The oral segment captured the largest share of the drugs market in 2024. The major benefits of the oral route are the convenience of drug administration, patient preference, affordability, and ease of large-scale production of oral dosage forms. Recently, research studies found that 60% of developed small-molecule drug products accessible commercially are administered through the oral route.

Whereas the parenteral (injectable) segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Primarily, the advantages of this type of route of administration comprise a faster onset of action, accurate dosage, bypassing first-pass metabolism, and being suitable for unconscious or uncooperative patients. Widely used injection techniques are intradermal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular, which are employed for the safe and efficient delivery of parenteral medications. Numerous drugs like insulin, opioids, heparin, and epinephrine, are increasingly used in the parenteral route of administration.

By distribution channel analysis

Why did the Retail Pharmacies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the retail pharmacies segment registered dominance in the drugs market. The globe's shift towards convenient home delivery services is a crucial catalyst. Alongside, nowadays these pharmacies are putting efforts into digital-first models, by facilitating online appointment booking, self-service kiosks, and digital medication information to meet developing consumer demands. The continuous transformation in the complete wellness hubs provides a range of services, which encompass health screenings, wellness products, and even mini-clinics under one roof.

On the other hand, the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth. A prominent driver is the widespread adoption of e-pharmacies for providing the ease of ordering drugs from home, which is vital for individuals with mobility concerns, busy schedules, or those in remote areas with restricted access to physical pharmacies. Additionally, the broader utilization of integrated AI and machine learning in the creation of more secure, robust, and tailored online pharmacy experiences.

By end-user analysis

How did the Hospital Pharmacies Segment Lead the Drugs Market in 2024?

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. A rise in instances of several chronic diseases, accidents, or pandemic events, such as COVID-19, is boosting the demand for advanced drugs that are dispensed through hospital pharmacies. Nowadays, these hospital pharmacies are emerging in hubs to offer integrated chronic care support, particularly counseling and medication adherence monitoring, further enhancing their value and use.

The home healthcare segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion in the coming era. The widespread adoption of home healthcare services and devices is providing inexpensive solutions over the conventional hospital stays, which makes it highly appealing for both patients and healthcare systems, focusing on the reduction of expenditures. Furthermore, the market is bolstering Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and wearables for real-time data collection, AI-enabled predictive analytics for earlier disease detection, and virtual consultations via high-quality video communication.

What are the Recent Developments in the Drugs Market?

In September 2025, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. unveiled Pertuza, a pertuzumab biosimilar, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer in India.

In September 2025, FUJIFILM Biosciences launched BalanCD HEK293 perfusion, a medium to enable gene therapy production.

In September 2025, Enlaza Therapeutics, the first covalent biologics platform company, collaborated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to use Enlaza’s proprietary War-Lock™ technology platform to evolve small-format drug conjugates and T-cell engagers for certain autoimmune diseases.

In July 2025, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, introduced the first pharma-sponsored combination product clinical trial utilizing the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector for subcutaneous delivery of complex biologics.

In June 2025, Amazon India launched Amazon Diagnostics, a new at-home diagnostics service.



Drugs Market Key Players List

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

GSK

Novartis

Sanofi

Amgen

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Roche

Sun Pharma

Abbott India

Alkem Laboratories

Cipla

Lupin

Mankind Pharma

Novo Nordisk

Zydus Lifesciences

Aurobindo Pharma

Divi's Laboratories



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Respiratory

Infectious Diseases

Gastrointestinal

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Urology

Immunology

Hematology

Rare Diseases



By Drug Type

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

Biologics

Specialty Drugs

Small Molecule Drugs

By Route of Administration

Oral- Dominated

Parenteral (Injectable)

Topical

Inhalation

Transdermal

Sublingual/Buccal

Rectal/Vaginal



By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Direct-to-Consumer



By End-User

Hospital Pharmacies

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





