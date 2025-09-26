DIFI Consortium Announces Speaker Agenda for the October 6 Workshop at MILCOM 2025

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium today announced the speaker lineup for its 2025 DIFI Workshop: The Digital Transformation of SATCOM, taking place on October 6th during MILCOM 2025, in Los Angeles, California (USA).

The full-day workshop will feature a keynote address, presentations, demonstrations, and posters focusing on the current state and future of virtualized satellite communications and interoperability. Building on the success of last year’s workshop, which welcomed more than 80 attendees, DIFI anticipates an even larger audience this year. More information on the speaker lineup can be found below and on the DIFI Consortium’s website at https://dificonsortium.org/agenda-difi-workshop/

The workshop will feature a keynote address from Archie Kujawski, Chief Engineer for the Army’s Product Manager (PdM) Satellite Communications. Mr. Kujawski has led a long career in military SATCOM, having experience leading tactical SATCOM teams in the US Army, teaching the next generation of SATCOMMERs, authoring Army and Joint doctrine on Cyber Electromagnetic Activities, and more. Today, as Chief Engineer of PdM SATCOM, he is working to forge strong partnerships with the SATCOM community to overcome limitations in resources and accelerate modern, flexible and adaptable capabilities to the Warfighter.

Following the keynote, the morning session will feature presentations from leading innovators across the SATCOM ecosystem, including:

Amazon Web Services on leveraging cloud for digital SATCOM transformation.

on leveraging cloud for digital SATCOM transformation. Kratos Defense, ETL Systems, and ALL SPACE with updates from DIFI working groups driving specification, certification, and standards adoption.

with updates from DIFI working groups driving specification, certification, and standards adoption. NEXT Semiconductor Technologies on ultra-low SWaP, AI-enhanced, DIFI-compliant digital beamforming antennas.

on ultra-low SWaP, AI-enhanced, DIFI-compliant digital beamforming antennas. WORK Microwave with the latest results from DIFI Plugfests.

The afternoon will highlight demonstrations from companies including ARKA, Viasat, Welkin Sciences, Keysight Technologies, Integrasys, ATG Solutions, and Kratos Defense, showcasing real-world interoperability, virtual modem solutions, and next-generation test and monitoring systems built on the DIFI standard.

Complementing the sessions and demos, a robust poster program will showcase research and innovation from organizations including AWS, Viasat, WORK Microwave, Quintech, Pinnacle Networks, Aarhus University, and Keysight Technologies. Topics range from cloud-based virtualized SATCOM to channel modeling for LEO missions, waveform agility, and accelerating MILSATCOM interoperability.

“One key area of focus will be network resilience, a top consideration for defense users of SATCOM,” said Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI. “In version 1.3 of the DIFI standard, a major advancement supporting resiliency was introduced with the addition of Inbound Link Establishment Query & Response. This allows DIFI-compatible devices to negotiate parameters, continuously monitor link status, and automatically recover from errors as conditions change. At this year’s Workshop, we’ll continue this focus on resiliency as attendees will hear how our members are meeting resiliency requirements while advancing interoperability across the industry.”



As digital transformation accelerates across the satellite communications sector, the 2025 DIFI Workshop will also show how digitization and virtualization - powered by the open DIFI standard - are streamlining operations, reducing costs and complexity, and enabling more agile, multi-orbit, and multi-beam architectures for both commercial and public sector/military satellite communications users.



ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

