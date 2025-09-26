40 Country Economic Development Report 2025: UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India Showcase Growth Resilience, While the US, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, South Korea, and Singapore Excel in Innovation

Emerging markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia present new manufacturing opportunities as tariff wars reshape trade flows. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India showcase growth resilience, while the US, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, South Korea, and Singapore excel in innovation resilience.

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Economic Development, 2025: Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economy is poised for a slowdown in 2025, both in terms of economic activity and investment momentum, partly driven by escalating tariff measures under US President Donald Trump. As tariff wars reshape global trade flows, they are accelerating the regionalization and localization of production ecosystems.

In response to rising US tariffs, raw material prices have shown increased volatility across key metal-exporting markets. Pre-emptive stockpiling has triggered temporary spikes in trade volumes, which are likely to decline sharply as US demand weakens due to sustained price increases in the coming quarters. In this context, identifying countries that can absorb external trade shocks while sustaining domestic growth and foreign investment becomes critical.

These shifts in global trade dynamics are unlocking new manufacturing opportunities across emerging markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. At the same time, China is gradually losing its position as the dominant ultralow-cost manufacturing hub, due to rising labor costs and geopolitical headwinds.

Frost & Sullivan's Frost RadarT: Economic Development, 2025 evaluates 40 countries through a comprehensive analysis of macroeconomic data, policy frameworks, and structural indicators to assess their economic resilience and competitive positioning. Countries are shortlisted based on GDP size, political stability, and trade volumes, with the index extending beyond current performance to gauge future readiness. Key focus areas include domestic manufacturing strength, supply chain resilience, investment attractiveness, and innovation capability.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India - the top three countries - demonstrate growth-driven resilience, supported by strong domestic market fundamentals, manufacturing and logistics competitiveness, and highly attractive incentives for foreign investors. The developed markets of the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, South Korea, and Singapore lead in innovation-driven resilience, backed by innovation-friendly ecosystems, efficient policy implementation, and established investment appeal.

Key Themes:

  • Why Resilience Matters
  • Global Growth Environment and Challenges
  • Top 10 Countries based on Economic Resilience - Ranks by Pillars and Subpillars
  • Country Best Practices and the Analyst's Perspective
  • Framework and Methodology

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperatives
  • Growth Environment
  • Global Challenges

Economic Development, 2025

  • Top 10 Countries Based on Economic Resilience and Competitive Advantage
  • Global Country Ranking by Pillar and Subpillar
  • Global Competitive Environment

Country Case Studies

  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • India
  • Singapore
  • Switzerland
  • South Korea
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Romania
  • United States

Next Steps - Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

  • Economic Development Empowers Governments/Policymakers
  • Economic Development Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Methodology

  • Economic Development Framework
  • Economic Development - Methodology
  • Country Selection for Assessment
  • The Growth Economic Resilience Index
  • The Innovation Competitive Advantage Index

