2025 State of the US Pet Stores Industry

This annual report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Pet Stores industry covering the most important topics, including detailed data on:

pet store sales;

state-by-state sales;

number and location of pet stores;

average sales per pet store;

profits and expenses;

pet product and services sales;

cat, dog, and small animal population figures;

the demographic profile of cat and dog owners;

pet industry expenditures by demographic groups;

industry leaders;

and consumer pricing.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as:

the shift to younger pet owners;

the rising popularity of natural and sustainable pet foods, products, and services;

booming e-commerce sales;

healthy and functional product trends;

and the use of social media.

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers of Industry Growth

Demographics Favor Premium Pet Products and Services

Pet Store Sales Trends

Number and Location of Pet Stores

Average Sales Per Pet Store

Profits and Expenses for Pet Stores

Pet Food and Treats

Pet Supplies and Medicine

Pet Toys

Live Animals

Pet Grooming and Boarding

Pet Population

Demographic Profile of Dog Owners

Demographic Profile of Cat Owners

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Food

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Services

Consumer Price Trends for Pet Products and Services

Industry Leaders

Greener Practices Can Increase Profits and Sales

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Pet Stores

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables

Pet Store Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Pet Store Sales in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Pet Stores in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Pet Stores in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Sales Per Pet Store in the U.S., 2010-2029

Average Sales Per Pet Store in the U.S., by State, 2024

Distribution of Profits for Pet Stores in the U.S., 2019 and 2024

Distribution of Expenses for Pet Stores in the U.S., 2019 and 2024

Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029

Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029

Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., by Pet Type, 2010-2029

Pet Supplies/Medicine Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029

Pet Supplies/Medicine Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029

Pet Toys Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029

Pet Toys Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029

Live Animal Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029

Live Animal Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029

Pet Grooming and Boarding Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029

Pet Grooming and Boarding Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029

Number of Pets in the U.S., by Type of Pet, 2024

Dog Population in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dog Population in the U.S., by State, 2024

Cat Population in the U.S., 2010-2029

Cat Population in the U.S., by State, 2024

Demographic Profile of Dog Owners, 2024 and 2029

Demographic Profile of Cat Owners, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Food, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Services, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Pet Food, 2010-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine, 2010-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Pet Services, 2010-2029

Graphs

Pet Store Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029

Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029

Pet Supplies/Medicine Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029

Pet Toys Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029

Live Animal Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029

Pet Grooming and Boarding Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029

