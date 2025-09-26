2025 State of the US Pet Stores Industry

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Pet Stores in the U.S. (20th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "State of the Industry" reports are concise, yet detailed studies filled with priceless data, forecasts, and objective analysis. The amount of valuable data and analysis in this report far outweighs its cost and is well worth the investment.
This annual report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the Pet Stores industry covering the most important topics, including detailed data on:
- pet store sales;
- state-by-state sales;
- number and location of pet stores;
- average sales per pet store;
- profits and expenses;
- pet product and services sales;
- cat, dog, and small animal population figures;
- the demographic profile of cat and dog owners;
- pet industry expenditures by demographic groups;
- industry leaders;
- and consumer pricing.
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as:
- the shift to younger pet owners;
- the rising popularity of natural and sustainable pet foods, products, and services;
- booming e-commerce sales;
- healthy and functional product trends;
- and the use of social media.
Report Benefits:
- Valuable Data
- Insightful Analysis
- Forecasts to Help Plan
- Save Time and Money
- Reasonably Priced
Key Topics Covered:
- Drivers of Industry Growth
- Demographics Favor Premium Pet Products and Services
- Pet Store Sales Trends
- Number and Location of Pet Stores
- Average Sales Per Pet Store
- Profits and Expenses for Pet Stores
- Pet Food and Treats
- Pet Supplies and Medicine
- Pet Toys
- Live Animals
- Pet Grooming and Boarding
- Pet Population
- Demographic Profile of Dog Owners
- Demographic Profile of Cat Owners
- Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Food
- Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine
- Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Services
- Consumer Price Trends for Pet Products and Services
- Industry Leaders
- Greener Practices Can Increase Profits and Sales
- Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Pet Stores
- Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables
- Pet Store Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Pet Store Sales in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Number of Pet Stores in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Pet Stores in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Average Sales Per Pet Store in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Average Sales Per Pet Store in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Distribution of Profits for Pet Stores in the U.S., 2019 and 2024
- Distribution of Expenses for Pet Stores in the U.S., 2019 and 2024
- Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029
- Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., by Pet Type, 2010-2029
- Pet Supplies/Medicine Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Pet Supplies/Medicine Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029
- Pet Toys Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Pet Toys Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029
- Live Animal Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Live Animal Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029
- Pet Grooming and Boarding Expenditures in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Pet Grooming and Boarding Expenditures in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Pet Industry Expenditures, 2010-2029
- Number of Pets in the U.S., by Type of Pet, 2024
- Dog Population in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dog Population in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Cat Population in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Cat Population in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Demographic Profile of Dog Owners, 2024 and 2029
- Demographic Profile of Cat Owners, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Food, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Services, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Pet Food, 2010-2029
- U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine, 2010-2029
- U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Pet Services, 2010-2029
Graphs
- Pet Store Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Pet Food/Treats Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Pet Supplies/Medicine Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Pet Toys Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Live Animal Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Pet Grooming and Boarding Expenditures in the U.S., 2019-2029
