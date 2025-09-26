Analysis of Strategies for Achieving Carbon Neutrality in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Industry Featuring BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW, Volvo, Stellantis, Renault, GM, Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutrality Strategies - Battery Electric Vehicles' Carbon Footprint" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a comprehensive analysis of strategies for achieving carbon neutrality in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with a focus on the life cycle emissions of EV batteries. It explores the concept of life cycle emissions, assessing the environmental impact from raw material extraction to the end-of-life (EOL) phase. The study examines the roles and implications of governments, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and battery manufacturers in shaping decarbonization strategies for road transport. In addition, it evaluates the effectiveness of existing and emerging policies aimed at reducing BEVs' carbon footprint.
A key focus is on new technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality, including advancements in battery chemistry, sustainable material sourcing, and improved recycling processes. The study also highlights the growth opportunities arising from the transition to carbon-neutral transportation, identifying key trends and potential areas of innovation. By analyzing these elements, the study provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of BEV sustainability and the collaborative efforts required to achieve long-term carbon neutrality goals.
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicles Industry
Transformative Megatrends
- Why: Electric vehicles (EVs) are a key component of OEMs' strategies to reduce vehicles' CO2 footprint, driven by strict regulations and deadlines across key regions such as the European Union (EU) and the United States. However, they contribute significant emissions during the battery manufacturing, raw materials processing, and charging phases.
- The Analyst's Perspective: OEMs must analyze the overall emissions of their EVs during the entire life cycle to be transparent and convince consumers of their true sustainability credentials.
Geopolitical Chaos
- Why: Growing concerns surround the ethical and environmental practices associated with raw material extraction for EV batteries in certain regions, including Africa, South America, and China.
- These concerns intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the EU to address potential supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly their dependence on specific markets, including China.
- The Analyst's Perspective: The EU is implementing stricter regulations on battery production and sourcing, aiming to reduce dependence on a single country, diversify raw material sources (push for recyclability), and develop a secure and sustainable supply chain.
- Moreover, the United States is prioritizing responsible practices and supply chain diversification to mitigate ethical concerns and curb critical materials availability.
Industry Convergence
- Why: Reducing EVs' carbon footprint requires collaboration across multiple industries. This includes the entire life cycle - from mining and refining to battery anode/cathode manufacturing, vehicle assembly, the electricity mix of the grid for charging infrastructure, and end-of-life (EOL) solutions for batteries.
- The Analyst's Perspective: To achieve total life cycle CO2 neutrality, mandatory CO2 tracking plans must be implemented. This will empower all industry participants to understand their environmental impact and incentivize them to adopt cleaner processes and designs, ultimately accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.
Scope of Analysis
- Base Year: 2024
- Study Period: 2023-2030
- Forecast Period: 2025-2030
The study covers strategies for carbon neutrality for EV batteries with a focus on:
- An overview of the life cycle emissions concept
- Implications for governments, OEMs, and battery manufacturers
- New technologies that will improve EVs' carbon footprint
Growth Drivers
- Environmental Concerns and Consumer Preferences
- Sustainability to Access Critical Materials
- Regulations and Policies
Growth Restraints
- Technology Maturity
- Investment Slowdown
- Challenges in Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chains
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicles Industry
Introduction
- Scope of Analysis
- Introduction: Research Aims and Objectives
- Key OEMs and Battery Manufacturers
- Key Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Life Cycle Assessment
- Battery Electric Vehicles: Key Life Cycle Phases
- Geographic Concentration of Lithium Reserves
- Geographic Concentration of Cobalt Reserves
- Geographic Concentration of Nickel Reserves
- Geographic Concentration of Manganese Reserves
- Raw Materials Mining Overview
- Process and Energy Demand for Active Material Production
- Share of Renewable Sources in Europe
- Share of Clean Energy Sources Versus Number of Charging Stations
- Batteries' Second-Life Usage Depends on Their Capacity after the End of Their First Life
- Battery Recycling SWOT Analysis
- EV Battery Recycling Policies: EU, UK, and US
- EV Battery Recycling Policies: Canada and China
- EV Battery Recycling Policies: Japan and India
- EU and China Have Developed Strong EV Battery Recycling Policies
- Case Study: Volvo EX30 Life Cycle Assessment
OEM Strategies
- Decarbonization Targets for Major OEMs
- Major OEMs' Performance Targets to Reduce Emissions
- OEMs' EV Sales Target by Region
- European OEMs' Strategies and Partnerships for EV Battery Recycling
- Other OEMs' Strategies and Partnerships for EV Battery Recycling
- BMW Group - Leading Sustainability
- Mercedes-Benz - Commitment to Sustainability We Move Green
- Volkswagen Group - goTOzero
- Volvo Cars - Sustainability is the Key to Future Success
- Stellantis - Transforming into a Sustainable Mobility Technology Company Dare Forward 2030
- Renault Group - The Future is NEUTRAL
- GM - Actively Pursuing a Vision of a World with Zero Emissions
- Ford Motor Company - Building a Better World
- Hyundai Motor Group - Progress for Humanity
- Toyota - On the Road to Carbon Neutrality
- OEM Reliance on Carbon Offsets
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Designing for Circularity and Battery Manufacturing Improvement
- Growth Opportunity 2: Promoting the Use of EOL Batteries in Other Applications Before Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Financial Investments in Battery Recycling Infrastructure
