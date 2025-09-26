Analysis of Strategies for Achieving Carbon Neutrality in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Industry Featuring BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW, Volvo, Stellantis, Renault, GM, Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutrality Strategies - Battery Electric Vehicles' Carbon Footprint" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides a comprehensive analysis of strategies for achieving carbon neutrality in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with a focus on the life cycle emissions of EV batteries. It explores the concept of life cycle emissions, assessing the environmental impact from raw material extraction to the end-of-life (EOL) phase. The study examines the roles and implications of governments, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and battery manufacturers in shaping decarbonization strategies for road transport. In addition, it evaluates the effectiveness of existing and emerging policies aimed at reducing BEVs' carbon footprint.



A key focus is on new technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality, including advancements in battery chemistry, sustainable material sourcing, and improved recycling processes. The study also highlights the growth opportunities arising from the transition to carbon-neutral transportation, identifying key trends and potential areas of innovation. By analyzing these elements, the study provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of BEV sustainability and the collaborative efforts required to achieve long-term carbon neutrality goals.



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicles Industry

Transformative Megatrends

Why: Electric vehicles (EVs) are a key component of OEMs' strategies to reduce vehicles' CO2 footprint, driven by strict regulations and deadlines across key regions such as the European Union (EU) and the United States. However, they contribute significant emissions during the battery manufacturing, raw materials processing, and charging phases.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a key component of OEMs' strategies to reduce vehicles' CO2 footprint, driven by strict regulations and deadlines across key regions such as the European Union (EU) and the United States. However, they contribute significant emissions during the battery manufacturing, raw materials processing, and charging phases. The Analyst's Perspective: OEMs must analyze the overall emissions of their EVs during the entire life cycle to be transparent and convince consumers of their true sustainability credentials.

Geopolitical Chaos

Why: Growing concerns surround the ethical and environmental practices associated with raw material extraction for EV batteries in certain regions, including Africa, South America, and China.

Growing concerns surround the ethical and environmental practices associated with raw material extraction for EV batteries in certain regions, including Africa, South America, and China. These concerns intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the EU to address potential supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly their dependence on specific markets, including China.

The Analyst's Perspective: The EU is implementing stricter regulations on battery production and sourcing, aiming to reduce dependence on a single country, diversify raw material sources (push for recyclability), and develop a secure and sustainable supply chain.

The EU is implementing stricter regulations on battery production and sourcing, aiming to reduce dependence on a single country, diversify raw material sources (push for recyclability), and develop a secure and sustainable supply chain. Moreover, the United States is prioritizing responsible practices and supply chain diversification to mitigate ethical concerns and curb critical materials availability.

Industry Convergence

Why: Reducing EVs' carbon footprint requires collaboration across multiple industries. This includes the entire life cycle - from mining and refining to battery anode/cathode manufacturing, vehicle assembly, the electricity mix of the grid for charging infrastructure, and end-of-life (EOL) solutions for batteries.

Reducing EVs' carbon footprint requires collaboration across multiple industries. This includes the entire life cycle - from mining and refining to battery anode/cathode manufacturing, vehicle assembly, the electricity mix of the grid for charging infrastructure, and end-of-life (EOL) solutions for batteries. The Analyst's Perspective: To achieve total life cycle CO2 neutrality, mandatory CO2 tracking plans must be implemented. This will empower all industry participants to understand their environmental impact and incentivize them to adopt cleaner processes and designs, ultimately accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.

Scope of Analysis

Base Year: 2024

2024 Study Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Forecast Period: 2025-2030

The study covers strategies for carbon neutrality for EV batteries with a focus on:

An overview of the life cycle emissions concept

Implications for governments, OEMs, and battery manufacturers

New technologies that will improve EVs' carbon footprint

Growth Drivers

Environmental Concerns and Consumer Preferences

Sustainability to Access Critical Materials

Regulations and Policies

Growth Restraints

Technology Maturity

Investment Slowdown

Challenges in Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chains

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicles Industry

Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Introduction: Research Aims and Objectives

Key OEMs and Battery Manufacturers

Key Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Life Cycle Assessment

Battery Electric Vehicles: Key Life Cycle Phases

Geographic Concentration of Lithium Reserves

Geographic Concentration of Cobalt Reserves

Geographic Concentration of Nickel Reserves

Geographic Concentration of Manganese Reserves

Raw Materials Mining Overview

Process and Energy Demand for Active Material Production

Share of Renewable Sources in Europe

Share of Clean Energy Sources Versus Number of Charging Stations

Batteries' Second-Life Usage Depends on Their Capacity after the End of Their First Life

Battery Recycling SWOT Analysis

EV Battery Recycling Policies: EU, UK, and US

EV Battery Recycling Policies: Canada and China

EV Battery Recycling Policies: Japan and India

EU and China Have Developed Strong EV Battery Recycling Policies

Case Study: Volvo EX30 Life Cycle Assessment

OEM Strategies

Decarbonization Targets for Major OEMs

Major OEMs' Performance Targets to Reduce Emissions

OEMs' EV Sales Target by Region

European OEMs' Strategies and Partnerships for EV Battery Recycling

Other OEMs' Strategies and Partnerships for EV Battery Recycling

BMW Group - Leading Sustainability

Mercedes-Benz - Commitment to Sustainability We Move Green

Volkswagen Group - goTOzero

Volvo Cars - Sustainability is the Key to Future Success

Stellantis - Transforming into a Sustainable Mobility Technology Company Dare Forward 2030

Renault Group - The Future is NEUTRAL

GM - Actively Pursuing a Vision of a World with Zero Emissions

Ford Motor Company - Building a Better World

Hyundai Motor Group - Progress for Humanity

Toyota - On the Road to Carbon Neutrality

OEM Reliance on Carbon Offsets

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Designing for Circularity and Battery Manufacturing Improvement

Growth Opportunity 2: Promoting the Use of EOL Batteries in Other Applications Before Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Financial Investments in Battery Recycling Infrastructure

