Cloud Services Brokerage Market Surges to $26.2 billion by 2029 - Dominated by Accenture (Dublin), IBM (US), Broadcom (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud Services Brokerage Market is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion by 2024 to USD 26.2 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. The need for multi-cloud management is driving the need for advancements in cloud services brokerage offerings globally.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of cloud services

Growing digital transformation across organizations

Restraints

Security and data privacy concerns

Opportunities

Need for multi-cloud management

Need for optimized cost efficiency

List of Top Companies in Cloud Services Brokerage Market

Accenture (Dublin)

IBM (US)

Broadcom (US)

Arrow Electronics (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

DXC Technology (US)

Wipro (India)

Eviden (France)

AWS (US)

Infosys (India)

NTT Data (Japan)

Based on the service type, the service intermediation segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global market for cloud services brokerage service intermediation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period in question, as this area is critical in orchestrating the adoption and management of cloud offerings. Intermediaries in services connect businesses and cloud providers by implementing a multi-cloud approach, offering highly focused consultancy, bargaining, and troubleshooting services for a complex multi-provider environment. IT demand is now coming more from the multi-cloud approach to avoid being locked into one provider and to get a range of services that require intermediary services for integration, customization, and optimization. Besides, this segment is stimulated by the growing cloud environment sophistication, digital initiatives, and the need for affordable and high-performance cloud solutions. Both automation and AI are sharpening the edges of intermediation processes and making them more equipped to handle the complexities of the multi-cloud setup. By adopting cloud service management, a business entity is relieved of handling the cloud while ensuring that the cloud strategies are in tune with the business’s strategic goals. Because of the intermediation segment, the need for go-betweens to operate and navigate the cloud area arises. Hence, this interim segment will significantly boost the total cloud services brokerage market growth.

Based on the verticals, BFSI will hold the largest market share in 2024.

The Cloud Service Broker (CSB) is critical in managing complicated multiple-cloud environments, cost optimization, and secure compliance implementation as BFSI organizations rely more on cloud solutions. For BFSI firms, the cloud allows for handling large volumes of data, enhancing transaction processing, and reducing compliance costs because it meets strict regulatory requirements. Additionally, this technology fosters sophisticated analytics that give valuable information on customer behavior, thereby improving fraud detection and risk mitigation. Moreover, the cloud facilitates the seamless integration of digital banking services, personalizing customer experiences and supporting the adoption of innovative technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. The concentration on digital transformation within the BFSI space emphasizes its remarkable shareholding in the CSB market since it needs to be competitive amid a fast-changing financial environment. The cloud adoption by BFSI companies implies that there will be more demand for specialized CSBs that provide customized, scalable solutions, thereby maintaining total dominance over this particular industry segment.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the cloud services brokerage (CSB) market during the forecast period. The key drivers of this growth are extensive cloud adoption in various industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail. The significant sections of the market are experiencing notable activity, such as cloud integration and management services for private, public, and hybrid clouds. Major players in the market, such as IBM, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and AWS, are investing heavily in enhancing their cloud infrastructure and services. According to the Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index 2022, 93% of APAC enterprises are looking forward to increasing their investments in public cloud storage, emphasizing a cloud-first strategy.

Strategic collaborations further bolster market growth. Nokia’s partnership with Tencent Cloud aims to advance multi-cloud applications and AI-driven digitalization in Singapore and APAC. Similarly, Data Canopy’s alliance with Tradewinds Technology Brokerage enhances hybrid and multi-cloud solutions through international data centers. Over the next five years, AWS has committed USD 9 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in Singapore, driven by increased demand from the AI, fintech, and e-commerce sectors. These developments indicate a strong growth trajectory for the APAC CSB market, driven by regulatory changes, rising cloud adoption rates, and strategic alliances in the sector.

