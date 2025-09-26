Stroke Management Market Size Expected to Reach USD 85.5 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stroke management market size was valued at USD 41.72 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 85.5 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.44% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global stroke management market is driven by the growing incidence of strokes, the expanding healthcare sector, and growing innovations.

What is stroke management?

The stroke management market is driven by the growing aging population, rising innovation in diagnostics, therapeutics, and rehabilitation, and increasing incidences of stroke risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, etc. The stroke management refers to the diagnosis, treatment, as well as rehabilitation of individuals suffering from stroke. It focuses on the prevention of future stroke, reducing brain damage, and enhancing the recovery of patients. It encompasses the strategies to enhance the preventive, medical, surgical, as well as rehabilitative services.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Stroke Management Market?

Growing advancements in the diagnostic approaches are the major drivers promoting the stroke management services, as the companies are focusing on developing various MRI technologies, wearable monitoring systems, and mechanical thrombectomy devices. This, in turn, is enhancing the accuracy of the diagnosis, leading to their increased use and innovations. Moreover, growing awareness, expanding healthcare, growing treatment approaches, and technological innovations are other growth drivers of the market.

What are the Key Drifts in the Stroke Management Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch, develop, expand, and support the growing innovations related to stroke management.

In September 2025, $55 million was secured in a Series C funding round by Ultromcs, where the funding will be utilized to drive the use of AI diagnostics in cardiac examinations in hospitals and echo labs, and is aiming to expand throughout the US and other key markets.

in cardiac examinations in hospitals and echo labs, and is aiming to expand throughout the US and other key markets. In May 2025, to make magnetic resonance imaging 10 times less expensive, a total of $17 million (USD) was secured by A Paris, which is a France-based startup. This funding will be used to develop a new portable MRI system.

In March 2025, to enhance the imaging technology, a total of £14M ($18M) in Series C funding was received by Brainomix, where this investment will be utilized to accelerate the expansion of its AI solution for stroke and lung fibrosis.

In January 2025, to support the projects addressing clinical gaps in cardiovascular ultrasound, a grant of a total $100,000 was awarded by the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) and the ASE Foundation. 4 innovative cardiovascular ultrasound research projects will be supported by this funding.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Stroke Management Market?

Limited skilled personnel act as the major limitation in the market, as it can limit proper handling and interpretation of the imaging technologies, such as MRI or CT scans. They are also required to provide the patient with advanced treatment. Therefore, their limited availability can lead to the misdiagnosis or improper treatment of the patient, which in turn will affect the patient's outcome. Additionally, lack of timely diagnosis, high cost, limited rehabilitation services, and regulatory challenges are some of the other limitations of the market.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Stroke Management Market in 2024?

North America captured the biggest revenue share of the stroke management market in 2024. There is a growth in stroke awareness due to various campaigns, which in turn encourages the early diagnosis and treatment of strokes. At the same time growing geriatric population and the presence of the advanced healthcare sector increased the adoption of telemedicine and the expansion of specialized stroke centres, respectively. This also promoted the adoption of advanced technologies such as portable imaging technologies, AI-based stroke diagnostics, or robotic rehabilitation tools. Thus, this enhanced the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Stroke Management Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth in the stroke management market during the upcoming years. Asia Pacific is experiencing a growth in the incidence of stroke due to growing hypertension, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles, which is driving the demand for stroke management services. At the same time, the expanding healthcare is increasing the adoption of various stroke and diagnostic centres, as well as promoting awareness through campaigns. Moreover, advanced technologies are also being utilized to enhance access, which is further being supported by the government investments. Thus, this is enhancing the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Why Did the Diagnostic Segment Dominate in the Stroke Management Market in 2024?

By type, the diagnostic segment held the largest share of the global market and is expected to sustain its position during the predicted time, due to growing demand for early diagnosis. At the same time, the growth in the stroke incidence also enhanced its use as well as the demand for other imaging technologies, such as MRI or ultrasound. Moreover, they were also used for monitoring the patient conditions, which increased their use in hospitals.

By application analysis

What Made Ischemic Stroke the Dominant Segment in the Stroke Management Market in 2024?

By application, the ischemic stroke segment led the global market share and is expected to sustain its position during the upcoming years, as there is a growth in its rates. Therefore, to deal with their growing rates, there was a growth in the early diagnosis along with the use of advanced treatment options. At the same time, innovative devices are also being developed, which are supported by the innovations. Additionally, the growing awareness is also increasing their use, promoting the market growth.

Recent Developments in the Stroke Management Market

In June 2025, S3V Vascular Technologies, which is a Mysuru-headquartered company developing indigenous stroke intervention devices, launched the mechanical thrombectomy system, which will be provided with financial assistance by the Technology Development Board.

In July 2025, the world's first AI-powered, handheld 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) system, that is Kardia 12L ECG system able to detect life-threatening cardiac conditions, like heart attack, was launched in India by AliveCor.

In July 2025, the Philips ECG AI Marketplace was launched by Royal Philips, which is a platform increasing the accessibility of cardiac care teams to multiple vendors and will help clinicians manage and implement AI-powered diagnostic tools more easily.

In March 2025, the AIIMS-Delhi will be installing the first indigenous MRI scanner developed by India for its clinical trials and evaluation.

Stroke Management Market Key Players List

General Electric Company

JLK

iSchemaView, Inc.

Heuron Co., Ltd.

VasSol Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc.

Aidoc

Merck & Co. Inc

Brainomix

Cardinal Health

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

NeuraSignal, Inc.

METHINKS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Qure.ai

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG

Medtronic

B. Braun SE

Deepnoid Co., Ltd.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Diagnostics Magnetic Resonance Imaging Carotid Ultrasound Cerebral Angiography Electrocardiography Echocardiography Others

Therapeutics Type Tissue Plasminogen Activator Anticoagulant Antiplatelet Antihypertensive

Software

By Application

Ischemic Stroke

Haemorrhagic Stroke

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

