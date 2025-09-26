2025 State of the U.S. Pet and Animal Health Care Products Industry

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S. (19th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 19th edition of this annual report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Pet and Animal Health Care Products industry covering the most important topics, including detailed data on pet and animal health care product sales;

product-by-product sales including pharmaceuticals, vitamins and minerals, flea and tick medication, biologicals, and feed additives;

research and development expenditures;

dog, cat, and other pet population figures;

pet supplies and medicine expenditures by demographic groups;

livestock and poultry trends;

and industry leaders.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as:

the shift to younger pet owners;

strong demand for preventative health care;

the skyrocketing popularity of pet insurance and telemedicine;

obesity and aging trends among pets;

rising incidents of farm animal diseases;

and the growing importance of farm animal health care.

Key Topics Covered:

Written Analysis

Industry Background and Structure

Drivers of Industry Growth

Obesity and Aging Trends to Boost Pet Health Care

Healthier Pet Foods Promoting Better Health Care

Pet Oral Care Product Sales

Supplements and Nutraceuticals in High Demand

Overall Industry Sales Trends

Top 10 Industry Leaders

Pharmaceuticals

Vitamins and Minerals

Flea and Tick Medications

Biologicals

Feed Additives

Research and Development Trends

Foreign Trade

Growing Pet Population to Support Future Growth

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine

Livestock and Poultry Population Trends

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables (21 Tables)

Total Sales of Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales Mix for Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., Companion Animals vs. Farm Animals, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Sales of Pharmaceuticals for Pets and Animals in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Pharmaceuticals for Pets and Animals in the U.S., Prescription vs. Nonprescription, 2010-2029

Sales of Vitamins and Minerals for Pets and Animals in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Flea and Tick Medications for Pets and Animals in the U.S., 2017-2029

Sales of Biologicals for Pets and Animals in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Feed Additives in the U.S., 2010-2029

Research and Development Expenditures for Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., 2010-2029

U.S. Imports and Exports of Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., 2010-2029

U.S. Imports of Pet and Animal Health Care Products, by Top 10 Import Countries, 2023 and 2024

U.S. Exports of Pet and Animal Health Care Products, by Top 10 Export Countries, 2023 and 2024

Cat Population in the U.S., 2010-2029

Cat Population in the U.S., by State, 2024

Dog Population in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dog Population in the U.S., by State, 2024

Population of Pet Birds, Reptiles, Small Animals, and Horses in the U.S., 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Pet Purchases, Supplies, and Medicine, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Livestock Population in the U.S., 2010-2029

Livestock Population in the U.S., by Type, 2010-2029

Poultry Population in the U.S., Total and by Type, 2010-2029

Graphs (3 Graphs)

Total Sales of Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., 2019-2029

Sales Mix for Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., Companion Animals vs. Farm Animals, 2024

Research and Development Expenditures for Pet and Animal Health Care Products in the U.S., 2019-2029

