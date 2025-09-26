2025 State of the U.S. Organic Foods and Beverages Industry

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Organic Foods and Beverages in the U.S. (20th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 20th edition of this Organic Foods and Beverages industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The annual report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the Organic Foods and Beverages industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data:
- on organic foods and beverages sales by product type;
- distribution and channel trends;
- the demographic profile of organic customers;
- pricing issues;
- foreign trade activity, and;
- the number of certified organic operations, organic farms, and organic livestock and poultry.
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as:
- the rising popularity of private label organics;
- health and dieting trends;
- strong spending by Millennials;
- the emergence of Generation Z consumers;
- the growing availability of organics in mass market retailers;
- government and private marketing initiatives, and;
- the use of social media.
Key Topics Covered:
Written Analysis
- Drivers of Industry Growth
- Millennials and Gen Z to Fuel Organic Food Consumption
- Private Label and Competitive Prices Attracting More Consumers
- Overall Sales Trends
- Organics Continue to Gain Market Share
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Packaged and Prepared Foods
- Breads and Grains
- Snack Foods
- Sauces and Condiments
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Foreign Trade of Organic Foods and Beverages
- Demographic Profile of Organic Food and Beverage Consumers
- Organic Farming and Animal Trends
- Marketing Initiatives and Funding Help Promote Organics
- Economic Trends and the Pandemic's Impact on Sales
- Social Media and the Internet are Vital Marketing Tools for Organic Companies
- Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables (18 Tables)
- Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., as a Percentage of Total Food and Beverage Sales, 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Fruits and Vegetables in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Dairy Products in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Beverages in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Packaged and Prepared Foods in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Bread and Grains in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Snack Foods in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Sauces and Condiments in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Sales of Organic Meat, Poultry, and Seafood in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Distribution of Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by Channel, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029
- U.S. Imports and Exports of Organic Foods and Beverages, 2012-2029
- Demographic Profile of Organic Food and Beverage Consumers, 2024 and 2029
- Number of Certified Organic Operations in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Certified Organic Farms in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Number of Certified Organic Farm Acres in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Number of Certified Organic Livestock and Poultry in the U.S., by Type of Animal, 2024 and 2025
Graphs (3 Graphs)
- Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by Product Type, 2024
- Distribution of Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by Channel, 2024
