2025 State of the U.S. Organic Foods and Beverages Industry

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Organic Foods and Beverages in the U.S. (20th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 20th edition of this Organic Foods and Beverages industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The annual report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Organic Foods and Beverages industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data:

on organic foods and beverages sales by product type;

distribution and channel trends;

the demographic profile of organic customers;

pricing issues;

foreign trade activity, and;

the number of certified organic operations, organic farms, and organic livestock and poultry.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as:

the rising popularity of private label organics;

health and dieting trends;

strong spending by Millennials;

the emergence of Generation Z consumers;

the growing availability of organics in mass market retailers;

government and private marketing initiatives, and;

the use of social media.

"State of the Industry" reports are concise, yet detailed studies filled with priceless data, forecasts, and objective analysis. The amount of valuable data and analysis in this report far outweighs its cost and is well worth the investment.

Key Topics Covered:

Written Analysis

Drivers of Industry Growth

Millennials and Gen Z to Fuel Organic Food Consumption

Private Label and Competitive Prices Attracting More Consumers

Overall Sales Trends

Organics Continue to Gain Market Share

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Beverages

Packaged and Prepared Foods

Breads and Grains

Snack Foods

Sauces and Condiments

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Sales by Distribution Channel

Foreign Trade of Organic Foods and Beverages

Demographic Profile of Organic Food and Beverage Consumers

Organic Farming and Animal Trends

Marketing Initiatives and Funding Help Promote Organics

Economic Trends and the Pandemic's Impact on Sales

Social Media and the Internet are Vital Marketing Tools for Organic Companies

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables (18 Tables)

Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by State, 2024

Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., as a Percentage of Total Food and Beverage Sales, 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Fruits and Vegetables in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Dairy Products in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Beverages in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Packaged and Prepared Foods in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Bread and Grains in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Snack Foods in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Sauces and Condiments in the U.S., 2010-2029

Sales of Organic Meat, Poultry, and Seafood in the U.S., 2010-2029

Distribution of Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by Channel, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

U.S. Imports and Exports of Organic Foods and Beverages, 2012-2029

Demographic Profile of Organic Food and Beverage Consumers, 2024 and 2029

Number of Certified Organic Operations in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Certified Organic Farms in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Certified Organic Farm Acres in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Certified Organic Livestock and Poultry in the U.S., by Type of Animal, 2024 and 2025

Graphs (3 Graphs)

Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029

Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by Product Type, 2024

Distribution of Organic Food and Beverage Sales in the U.S., by Channel, 2024

