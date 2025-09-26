Brand Monitoring Tool with Sentiment Analysis Launched by BrandMentions - AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis Data Now Available in Social Media Monitoring Platform

Iași, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iași, Iasi September 26, 2025 - -

BrandMentions announced the launch of AI-Powered Crisis Detection capabilities that combine real-time emotion analysis with predictive algorithms to identify potential brand threats in social media conversations. The company positions the new feature as addressing gaps in traditional crisis management approaches that rely primarily on volume-based alerts. For more information visit https://brandmentions.com/brand-monitoring.php

The new Crisis Detection system analyzes emotional patterns across social media conversations, news coverage, and web discussions to identify sudden spikes in negative emotions like anger, frustration, or sarcasm directed at specific brands. Unlike traditional crisis management tools that rely on volume-based alerts, BrandMentions' approach focuses on emotional intensity and sentiment shifts to provide earlier and more accurate threat detection.

"Crisis monitoring tools have traditionally waited for problems to reach critical mass before sending alerts," said Razvan Gavrilas, Founder of BrandMentions. "Our approach analyzes emotional patterns and sentiment changes in real-time to identify emerging issues when response options are still available."

The Crisis Detection feature leverages BrandMentions' sentiment analysis to monitor emotional patterns across more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide. The system identifies three distinct threat levels: Emerging (subtle emotional shifts), Escalating (growing negative sentiment concentration), and Critical (widespread negative emotion requiring immediate response).

For established companies monitoring high-volume conversations, this precision is particularly valuable. The system can distinguish between routine customer service complaints and genuine reputational threats by analyzing the emotional intensity, spread pattern, and influential voices driving negative sentiment.

According to internal testing conducted by the company, the Crisis Detection system identified potential issues an average of 18 hours before they reached traditional volume-based alert thresholds. This early identification provides communications teams with additional response time, according to BrandMentions.

"The emotion tracking has changed how we approach crisis management for clients," said Mark Traphagen, VP of Product Marketing at Stone Temple. "We can now identify brand-specific threats in complex conversations where multiple companies are mentioned, and the emotional context helps us understand the severity and urgency of each situation."

The Crisis Detection capabilities integrate seamlessly with BrandMentions' existing social listening platform, which monitors social media, news, blogs, forums, and web content using proprietary crawling technology. The system provides comprehensive coverage while maintaining the precision that established businesses require for professional-grade brand protection.

BrandMentions serves its core client base through robust service tiers that deliver enterprise-grade intelligence through flexible monthly engagement models. This approach provides established mid-market companies with crisis management capabilities previously available only through complex enterprise contracts requiring substantial annual commitments.

The platform's ten-year historical data archive enables trend analysis that helps predict crisis patterns, while its 94% accuracy in sentiment assignment ensures that alerts are both timely and relevant.

The Crisis Detection system addresses multiple business functions simultaneously. Communications teams can monitor brand-specific emotional sentiment in real-time, while product managers can identify recurring frustrations before they damage brand reputation. Customer service teams receive prioritized alerts based on emotional severity, enabling faster response to high-risk situations.

Marketing agencies report improvements in crisis management capabilities, with sentiment providing insights for professional strategic planning. The system's precision in identifying entity-specific threats within complex conversations provides intelligence for professional services requirements.

The Crisis Detection feature builds on BrandMentions' existing social listening capabilities and proprietary crawling technology. Since its 2015 founding, the platform has served more than 10,000 businesses while maintaining its position as a bootstrapped and independent company.

With AI-Powered Crisis Detection now available across all service tiers, BrandMentions reinforces its position as the most comprehensive social media monitoring solution for established businesses seeking proactive brand protection. For more information, visit https://brandmentions.com/

About BrandMentions

Founded in 2015, BrandMentions is a social listening and brand monitoring platform serving more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide. The platform monitors social media, news, blogs, forums, and the web, combining proprietary crawling technology with advanced sentiment and emotion analysis. BrandMentions delivers precise, real-time brand intelligence through professional service plans. The company is headquartered in Iasi, Romania, and remains bootstrapped and independent.

